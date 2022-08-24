Denis Lehane: Cow talk is smooth talk when you're from the sexy south

Yerra 'twas no surprise to me to find that the Irish accent has been voted the sexiest accent in the world. A recent survey had us at the top of the pile.

Sure, aren't I blue in the face from saying that we are the talk of the place with our mighty way of putting things? Especially out here in the country.

The likes of Colin Farrell, who talks with a strong Dublin accent, were highlighted as someone influential to our success with the voters - but that's gobbledygook, for if you ask me, his Dublin accent had nothing to do with it.

No offence to Dublin people, but the accent attached to our capital is about as sexy as the old pair of Longjohns I used recently to great effect as a scarecrow.

No. For a real thrill, head south - we are the smoothest talkers of all.

I remember once being on holidays out in a hot spot long before I tied the old knot, and the ladies there couldn't get enough of me.

"Oh, keep talking to me, you silly-looking man," one woman said as I introduced myself at a posh party.

I had gate-crashed the event under the pretence that I believed my mother was somewhere in the building.

She wasn't, of course, 'twas only a ruse of mine to get inside the door.

Well, once inside, myself and another fellow fresh for cutting silage back home became the talk of the place.

The gathering, mostly made up of eligible women couldn't get enough of us - or, more specifically, the way we talked.

I told them all about my 20 cows back home and the trouble I was having with mastitis, he spoke of his numerous adventures with sheep.

How I came to have my farmer tan was something one lady was keen to discover.

"'Twas bringing in the hay, my good woman," I said to this charming lady who was captivated by my every word.

She was from the Bahamas or someplace. She told me her name, but I forgot it. She told me that her father owned a bank.

"Yerra," says I, "Don't talk to me about banks, they have the country ruined."

Fabulous voice

Then there was another Saudi Arabian beauty whose father back home owned racehorses, she asked me where I came from. She said I sounded "fabulous."

"Yerra'," says I, "I come from a little townland you'd hardly know at all, but as the crow flies, Dunmanway would be about 8 miles west the road."

"Oh," says she "you mean the place that has the famous horse fair at the end of July."

"Bang on!" says I.

"The Ballabuidhe horse fair," I announced.

"Yes," says she, "Ballabuidhe. Say it again, say again!" She pleaded.

And I did. Well, she was overwhelmed. She had to sit down.

In the finish, we had to leave the party behind for our bus was outside the door, and the other farmers in our group wanted to move on.

'Twas one of the agricultural excursions where we were under orders not to delay the tour any longer. Our accents may have been hitting all the right notes, but we had to hit the road.

Anyhow, between the jigs and reels, we made our goodbyes and promised to keep in touch, but of course we never did, for I was just beginning my life as a farmer in a rocky outcrop here in Kilmichael and had little time for contestants in the Miss World pageant or wherever they were headed.

I never again met any of them, but I will always remember how they went crazy for a country accent that is now the hottest in the world.