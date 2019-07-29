Watch: Boris Johnson jeered by crowd as he arrives to meet Nicola Sturgeon

Mr Johnson has arrived at Bute House in Edinburgh, the official residence of Scotland's First Minister, for talks with Nicola Sturgeon.

Groups of independence campaigners and pro-EU demonstrators gathered across the street ahead of his arrival.

He shook hands with Ms Sturgeon when he arrived while some of the crowd booed.

Boris Johnson’s reception at Bute House pic.twitter.com/Rhy0J4kMMF — Chris Green (@cghgreen) July 29, 2019

It comes after Mr Johnson met Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson at the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Davidson said following her meeting with the British Prime Minister at Holyrood: “We had an incredibly constructive meeting.

“We covered a number of areas, talking about Brexit, the need to make sure we can get a deal across the line, and I support the Prime Minister wholeheartedly in getting that deal.

“We talked about how we can continue to have the UK Government deliver in Scotland, for Scots, and how we can build on that delivery, and also how we can continue to take on Nicola Sturgeon and oppose her obsession with another independence referendum.”

Ms Davidson said: “We’ve seen a dynamic first week – this is my third conversation with him and he’s already up here, so he’s clearly engaged and wanting to be engaged.

“He has a very clear idea of what he wants to do and how he wants to get it done.

“I think that judging by some of the issues we talked about today there’s a real will there to support me in my aim to be able to have the UK Government deliver for Scots.”