North Korean leader ‘appears in public’ after rumours of poor health

By Press Association
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 10:47 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health, state media said.

The Korean Central News Agency said that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser factory in Suncheon, near the capital Pyongyang, with other senior officials including his sister Kim Yo Jong.

Kim had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention.

Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea’s government had downplayed rumours and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

TOPIC: North Korea

