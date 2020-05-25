Latest updates from around the world as coronavirus cases head towards 5.5 million

Coronavirus has infected more than 5.4 million people across the world and killed nearly 345,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

CHINA

China reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus, 10 of them among passengers arriving from overseas in the vast Inner Mongolia region north of Beijing, according to the National Health Commission.

China, where the virus was first detected late last year, is holding the annual session of its ceremonial parliament, part of efforts to show that the country is returning to normal and shaking off the devastating economic efforts of having locked down tens of millions of citizens in order to contain the pandemic.

JAPAN

Japan moved further toward reopening Monday, with plans to end the state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding areas that has lasted for more than a month and a half.

SOUTH KOREA

People will be required to wear masks when using public transport and taxis nationwide, starting on Tuesday, as health authorities look for more ways to slow the spread of coronavirus as people increase their public activities.

The Health Ministry said masks will also be required on all domestic and international flights from Wednesday.

From June, owners of “high-risk” facilities such as bars, clubs, gyms, karaoke rooms and concert halls will be required to use smartphone QR codes to register customers so they can be tracked down more easily when infections occur.

South Korea was reporting 500 new cases per day in early March before it largely stabilised its outbreak with aggressive tracking and testing, but infections have been rising slightly again since early May, with more people going out during warmer weather and eased social distancing guidelines.

AUSTRALIA

Millions of Australian children returned to school as the number of coronavirus patients across the country continues to fall. The states of New South Wales and Queensland were the latest to resume face-to-face learning.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Monday that students and teachers had to observe one key message: Stay home if sick. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” she said. “We have to take each day as it comes, each week as it comes and we keep our fingers crossed.”

NEW ZEALAND

The country plans to further loosen restrictions by increasing the maximum size of gatherings from 10 people to 100.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the change would take effect from midday on Friday, in part, to allow religious services that day and over the weekend.

New Zealand has reported just one new case of coronavirus over the past week, attributed to a strict early lockdown and ongoing vigilance.

FRANCE

Beginning Monday, France is relaxing its border restrictions, allowing in migrant workers and family visitors from other European countries.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris yesterday.

Some 2,000 Muslims gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers at a sports complex in a Paris suburb, spaced 3 feet (1 meter) apart and wearing masks.

RUSSIA

For the first time in months, the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday papal blessing.

GREECE

Greece restarted regular ferry services Monday as the country accelerates efforts to salvage its tourism season. Bars and restaurants were also accepting customers again.

Travel to Greece’s popular tourist islands had been generally off-limits since a lockdown in late March, with only goods suppliers and permanent residents allowed access.

SPAIN

The country is making progress on its staggered plan out of lockdown.

Roughly half of the population, including residents in the biggest cities, Madrid and Barcelona, are entering phase one, which allows social gatherings in limited numbers, restaurant and bar service with outdoor seating and some cultural and sports activities.

The other half of the country, provinces with fewer infections or ready to face a possible second outbreak, are going one step further in loosening up restrictions. That includes no time limits on outdoor activities, meetings of up to 15 people, weddings and visits to nursing homes and beaches.

ITALY

Italy is only now allowing locals back to beaches in their own regions with restrictions.

People take a walk and relax at the Naviglio Grande canal, in Milan, Italy, yesterday.

GERMANY

A coronavirus outbreak linked to a slaughterhouse in the Netherlands has spread across the border to Germany.

Dutch regional health authorities said tests showed 147 of the 657 employees at a meat processing plant in Groenlo were positive for Covid-19.

They said 79 of those infected live in Germany, while 68 are resident in the Netherlands.

There have been several clusters of Covid-19 among slaughterhouse workers in Germany in recent weeks, prompting a government pledge to crack down on conditions in the industry.

Many workers in German abattoirs are migrants from eastern Europe employed by subcontractors. They often live in shared housing and are transported to and from the slaughterhouses by shuttle bus, increasing the likelihood of infection.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Bars, restaurants and cafes are returning to full service as the government takes further steps to ease restrictions.

Establishments can serve customers in interior spaces, and hotels are also reopening together with public swimming pools, wellness centres and saunas.

Sports, cultural and other public events for up to 300 people will be allowed, up from the previous 100.

Restrictions have been only partially lifted for schools. Students up to fifth grade can attend on a voluntary basis under strict conditions starting o Monday. There must be no more than 15 students in a class and they must stay together the whole day.

Remaining primary school pupils and all high school students will not return until the start of the new school year on September 1.

INDIA

Domestic airline travel has partially resumed as authorities continued to ease a nationwide lockdown despite the caseload rising at more than 6,000 new infections per day.

Migrant workers line up to board trains to their home states, at Hyderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad, India, on Saturday.

At New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, passengers in masks or full protective suits stood in long queues to show identification and boarding passes to security personnel standing behind plastic partitions.

Ticket machines have been shifted outside, where airport workers sanitised baggage and stalls stocked masks, sanitiser and face shields.

Commercial flights returned across India, except for the states of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

India’s Supreme Court has ordered social distancing in airports and in flights, forcing airlines to keep middle seats open.