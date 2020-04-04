Keir Starmer elected as the next leader of the UK Labour Party

Keir Starmer has been elected as the next leader of the Labour Party.

Keir Starmer said: “It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as leader of the Labour Party.

“I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and hope, so that when the time comes, we can serve our country again – in government.”

The leadership race was triggered after the party's crushing defeat in the UK's general election in December.

The Labour Party's Brexit spokesman was the favourite to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

One of Keir Starmer's first tasks is to coordinate the Labour party's response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote to all UK opposition leaders asking them "work together at this moment of national emergency."

I have written to all leaders of opposition parties to invite them to work together at this moment of national emergency. pic.twitter.com/HgEsMo3DO2 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 4, 2020

The human rights lawyer beat rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy after the first round of voting.

Mr Starmer's election marks a significant change of direction for the party, with a move away from the politics of Jeremy Corbyn and Ed Miliband who led Labour over the last decade.

His victory came after the planned special conference to unveil the winner had to be shelved because of the coronavirus crisis.

Angela Rayner won the deputy leadership race.