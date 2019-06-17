News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Eight dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast

iStock
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 11:10 AM

A boat carrying migrants to Greece has sunk off the Turkish coast, leaving at least eight dead, Turkey's coast guard said.

Thirty-one other migrants were rescued after the boat sank in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of Bodrum, the coast guard added.

The region is close to the Greek island of Kos.

The eight bodies were found inside the wreck of the boat at a depth of 32 metres (105ft), the coast guard said in a statement.

It said the search and rescue operation involving two coast guard boats, a helicopter and a team of divers is continuing.

The private DHA news agency said rescuers are still searching for one other migrant who remains unaccounted for.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank.

Although the number of people heading to the Greek islands from the Turkish coast has decreased since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, hundreds continue to make the crossing each week.

PA

