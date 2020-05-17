News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 death toll in Spain falls below 100 for first time since March

This week health services staff members stood outside at Navarra Hospital in a two-minute silence in tribute for members of staff who died of coronavirus, in Pamplona, northern Spain. Picture: AP/Alvaro Barrientos.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 03:26 PM

The number of people dying with Covid-19 each day in Spain has dropped below 100 for the first time in two months.

Spain's health minister Salvador Illa said regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16.

Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.

The country of 47m has had 27,650 fatalities in total and 277,719 infections from Covid-19.

The latest figures came as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will ask the Spanish parliament for what he hopes will be the last extension of the state of emergency, keeping it in place until around late June.

Tourism, which accounts for 12% of GDP, looks set to lose its critical summer season.

“Spain needs tourism,” Mr Sanchez said. “But tourism needs security. It needs health guarantees.”

TOPIC: Coronavirus

