Rising star Idah ready to add to growing reputation

In the public’s yearning for a natural goalscoring successor to Ireland hitman Robbie Keane, the name of Adam Idah has lasted longer than most contenders.

The Cork native is far too modest for likening himself to the country’s record hitman, yet with every passing scoring display the walls narrow.

From firing the U17s to successive finals appearances, coupled with more goals on the way to Armenia next month for the U19 finals, the 18-year-old is marking out a reputation.

He even found time in between to score the winner against the Netherlands at U18 level.

Since that strike in November, Idah has progressed to U21s with ease.

A couple of goals on his debut, the 3-0 triumph over Luxembourg in the opening Euro qualifier in March, was followed by another brace on Monday.

Goals are goals, and his technique to stick away a pair of penalties in the Toulon Tournament opener against China spoke of a player adapting to the tests he’s presented with.

His next challenge will be the ultimate one, likely to be granted by his current U21 manager Stephen Kenny, the heir to Mick McCarthy’s throne in the senior post.

Still, as auditions go, the College Corinthians product is faring well and the stage he’s gracing in France is being embraced.

Tonight, against the silky Mexican U22 side at the Stade Parsemain perched between Marseille and Montpellier, Idah and his U21 peers will be handed another platform to shine.

“There’s a lot of good young players coming through the system,” he insisted.

“It’s difficult to know what will happen in the future but the success of the underage teams has to be a good sign.

“We really love playing for Ireland and have enjoyed representing our country at major tournaments.

“The feeling within the group is that there’s no barriers to stop us from doing well.

Mexico are known to be technically good but this team, with player older than us, will be physical too. It doesn’t mean that we’ll be changing our game.

“Stephen has been great to work with and he’ll want us going out to win the match.”

On a personal level, Idah has complemented his international goals with firepower for the Canaries.

He finished top scorer in the Premier League 2 with 12 goals, banging in strikes against the likes of Manchester United, who he was linked with at one stage.

“I’m loving my time at Norwich, the club is very like being at home in Cork,” he revealed.

“On the pitch, I’ve had a good season and so have the first-team by getting promoted.

“I’ve trained with them a few times but it will be difficult breaking into a Premier League squad.

"Next year is the final season of my contract, so we’ll see what happens.”

