Liverpool win the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo after extra-time

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FIFA Club World Cup final at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.
By Press Association
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 08:18 PM

Liverpool 1 - 0 Flamengo

Liverpool have won the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo 1-0 in Doha.

The clash with Flamengo in Qatar entered extra time as Mane was denied a penalty right at the death.

Defender Virgil Van Dijk was named in the starting line-up to give Liverpool a huge boost ahead of the Club World Cup final.

The Holland captain, who has recovered from illness after missing the semi-final, was one of four changes from the side who beat Monterrey on Wednesday.

That allowed Jordan Henderson to resume his usual role in central midfield, in between Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who both retained their places.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned at right-back, with Roberto Firmino, Wednesday’s stoppage-time match-winner, and Sadio Mane rejoining Mohamed Salah in the forward line.

Liverpool and Flamengo could not be separated in the first half, with no shots on goal being recorded by either side in what was at times a bad-tempered encounter.

Mane squared for Roberto Firmino to score the game’s only goal 10 minutes into extra-time, with Liverpool hanging on for a 1-0 victory to claim the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

Substitute Lincoln missed Flamengo’s best chance of the game in the closing stages as he blazed over from 12 yards.

