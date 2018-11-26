Dundalk lament Stephen Kenny’s departure

Two years ago as Dundalk lifted the third of the four league titles they would win under Stephen Kenny, fans raised a banner as a backdrop to the celebrations with lyrics from the Oasis classic ‘Live Forever’.

It read: “We see things they’ll never see” in recognition of the huge success ‘King Kenny’ had brought to a club that flirted with firstly extinction and then relegation just weeks prior to his appointment six years ago this month.

The journey since then has been the stuff of a Hollywood script. A double in the season just gone brought to eight the number of major trophies the 47-year-old won at Oriel Park but that 2016 campaign was undoubtedly the defining year in his CV.

The style of play and magnificence of results in an unprecedented 12-match European run caught the imagination of the wider footballing public and brought Kenny to prominence.

His name has been bandied about in relation to the Republic of Ireland job ever since but it was only following Martin O’Neill’s departure last week that real momentum began to grow. That set alarm bells racing in Dundalk, a town whose fortunes and feelings have prospered on the back of the success of its football team.

While calls for his appointment snowballed, the border town appeared to breathe a collective sigh of relief when word filtered through on Friday that it was Mick McCarthy who was set to step into O’Neill’s shoes.

Then on Saturday evening news broke that Kenny was being lined up for the U21 job with the promise of a crack at the senior role after Euro 2020.

Suddenly a town who had been dreaming of another serious crack at Europe next season was left in mourning, with a current player summing up the mood of the camp when he said it felt like Kenny had ‘died’.

Amongst the club’s fans, sadness at their loss soon turned to anger.

While FAI chief executive John Delaney praised Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy and club CEO Mal Brannigan for their understanding in accepting their manager’s departure, the lack of a compensation still smacks of a poor return for a club whose takeover by American investment group Peak6 less than a year ago was inspired by what the manager had done and what he still hoped to achieve.

The Lilywhites are also in danger of losing one of their star performers, Pat Hoban, who is attracting cross-channel interest.

The Bottom line: Dundalk Football Club didn’t really see this coming. Kenny was contracted for another two years and there was no reason to suggest he was looking to get out. This was backed up by his decision to uproot his family from their long-term Donegal base to the seaside suburb of Blackrock less than 12 months ago.

As a result, there is no obvious succession plan, even if the finances built up by Kenny’s on-field success will make it an attractive proposition.

Former Premier League stars such as Jim Magilton and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are understood to be keen on the vacancy, along with many others across the Irish Sea. Initial reports suggest Kenny’s number two Vinny Perth is the board’s first choice to take over but the stumbling block to that potential appointment is that he lacks a pro licence. He has applied to be on the next course but this has yet to be accepted. Mick Neville, an U19 coach at the club, has one but has never managed at senior level.

The unveiling of Kenny as new U21 boss later today will probably be greeted with delight by most of the country but in a small corner of the North East it’s going to sting for some time to come. The five stages of grief ultimately ends in acceptance though.

Kenny’s achievements at Dundalk will truly ‘Live Forever’.

How will Mick McCarthy feel if he does well and then he has to stand aside for Stephen Kenny in 2020? @corktod asked the question. Mick may head for China..... #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/5tz4rzxPIX— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 25, 2018

After all he quite literally put the star on the club’s crest when he lifted his first title back in October 2014. It is one of countless memorable nights that will never be forgotten by the club’s supporters.

Regardless of what lies next for Dundalk there’s a Champions League campaign to look forward to next summer. Soon after their former boss will take charge of the U21s and, ultimately, the seniors and the current feeling of hurt may turn to one of pride.

Dundalk fans with Kenny at the helm have been spoiled with classy football, endless success and memorable nights in Croatia, Iceland, Belarus, Poland, Holland, Russia, Israel, Norway, Estonia and Cyprus.

One man, who lifted a club off its knees, has brought a lifetime of memories and joy to thousands.

No one in Dundalk will back against him doing the same for a nation and its millions.