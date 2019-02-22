Danny Crowley commits to Ireland cause

Former England U19 midfielder Daniel Crowley has confirmed he’s requested the FAI to process his international transfer.

Crowley, who moved from Arsenal to Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II in July 2017, was born in Coventry but has deep Irish links. His father Dave’s parents from Waterford and Cork while his mother Maria also has relatives from Mayo.

The 21-year-old’s transfer through Fifa won’t be completed for next month’s opening Euro 2016 double-header against Gibraltar and Georgia, Crowley should be first eligible for Mick McCarthy’s next assignment after those games. McCarthy assembles an expanded squad in May for a training camp in Portugal ahead of the qualifier away to Denmark on June 7.

Crowley has impressed in games against Ajax and Feyenoord this season, playing a total of 22 times this for Willem II. The playmaker represented both Ireland and England up to U19 level but insists his heart rests with his ancestral home.

“I had a strong Irish upbringing and spent most of my childhood summers playing sports in Tramore, Co Waterford,” he explained.

“Ireland was always the team I supported at international level. I was young at the time but I remember crying my eyes out when Spain won that penalty shoot-out at the 2002 World Cup.

“England is a country I love because I grew up there and my friends live there. But I never owned an England kit.”

McCarthy’s predecessor Martin O’Neill, along with his assistant Roy Keane, invited Crowley and his father to a meeting at the Belfry Hotel in 2015. At the time, the youngster was impressing on loan at Barnsley, but fell out with the manager afterwards. Having rebuilt his club career overseas, he wants to restart his international career too.

“I’ve matured on and off the pitch.

“I’ve kept in touch with the FAI scout, Mark O’Toole, over the years and he knows I’d love a call-up. I’ve to wait for my clearance to come through and I’d delighted be part of Mick McCarthy’s squad for the Euro 2020 campaign if I’m selected.”