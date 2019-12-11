Casey leaves Cork City as Morrissey and Bargary commit for 2020

Dan Casey has left Cork City to move back to Dublin.

The 22-year-old centre-back signed from Bohemians on a two-year deal in November 2018 and was a regular for City last season, scoring three goals in 36 appearances.

“I’ve spoken to Dan and he has decided to move back to Dublin,” said City manager Neale Fenn.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank him for his time here and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Fenn had better news in confirming the re-signing of Cian Bargary and that Gearóid Morrissey will remain at the club.

19-year-old attacker Bargary, from Tipperary, scored his first City goal against UCD in May but missed the rest of the season through injury.

“I got a bad injury last year and it was hard to take. I thought I was doing very well for the Under 19s, and I got the goal with the first team, but then I got injured and I’ve been out since then,” said Bargary.

“It’s been tough but I’m working hard to get back.”

28-year-old midfielder Morrissey will also remain for his 10th season at Turner's Cross.

“It’s brilliant that Gearóid is staying; he is one of the experienced players here and, with the quality he has, he will be a big help for the younger players,” said Fenn.

“[Cian] is a young lad with lots of potential. He’s been at the club for a couple of years now. He suffered a serious injury at the middle of last season so I didn’t really see much of him, but hopefully this season he can get himself fit and right and he’ll play a big part for us.

“He’s very quick, that’s one of his biggest strengths, and he’s direct. Those types of players are very helpful to any manager at any club. We look forward to seeing him in full flow.”