We’re still using flags banned by Bath, say defiant Leinster chiefs

Leinster Rugby chiefs last night issued a hard-hitting statement disputing claims by Bath officials that flags carried by supporters of the province were unsafe.

Leinster fans were prevented from bringing 1,500 flags - which were supplied by the province - into The Rec for last Saturday’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash against the English side.

Home officials said that the flags were in breach of health and safety regulations.

However provincial bosses last night have challenged that viewpoint and insisted that their product is “covered by a safety certificate and that the same batch of flags are still in use”.

“Leinster Rugby would like to formally address the issue experienced by our supporters on Saturday at the Rec regarding the flags that had been brought over by the Leinster Rugby team for supporters’ use at the Heineken Champions Cup game between Leinster and Bath Rugby.

“While Leinster Rugby respect the decision made by Bath Rugby and their officials, we are keen to avoid a repeat ever happening again and in this regard, we are happy to confirm that the flags distributed centrally by Leinster Rugby are covered by a safety certificate and that the same batch of flags are still in use.

“We have also consulted with our flag providers, Scimitar Sports, and also with our own Health & Safety Officers, who are both happy to discuss any issues with Bath Rugby direct to allay their fears.

“Scimitar Sports provide flags for a host of teams across Europe and their flags have passed testing at various grounds including the RDS Arena, Wembley, Old Trafford, Twickenham, Allianz Stadium, The Aviva Stadium, Murrayfield and The Principality.

“Scimitar Sports are a leading provider of safe and thoroughly regulated and tested flags and sporting merchandise and are one of the leading supplier of flags across both the Gallagher Premiership, supplying 11 of the 12 teams, and indeed many Guinness PRO14 teams.

“Leinster Rugby take the health and safety of all supporters, whether at home or away, very seriously and we are very happy with the quality of the products supplied by Scimitar Sports.

“We are also reassured by the certificate in place for these products and are confident that our supporters and indeed other clubs going forward have nothing to fear.

“Finally, we look forward to welcoming Bath Rugby and its supporters to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday for another great sporting occasion.”

Despite the flag ban, Leinster won the Pool One encounter 17-10.