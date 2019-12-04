News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Van Graan admits ‘worry’ over Bleyendaal injury

Van Graan admits ‘worry’ over Bleyendaal injury
By Simon Lewis
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Johann van Graan is not sugar-coating the concern within Munster about Tyler Bleyendaal’s return to the sidelines with another neck injury. The New Zealand-born fly-half has a history of serious neck injuries, the first of which delayed the former All Blacks U20 captain’s arrival in Munster from Canterbury and the Crusaders by several months until January 2015.

Bleyendaal did not make his Munster debut for another nine months and suffered a neck injury in 2017-18.

Those lay-offs along with other issues, including a quad injury in 2015-16 have restricted his Munster career to 62 appearances in almost five years and the province’s medical staff are treating the 29-year-old’s latest issue, reporting stiffness in his neck a fortnight ago, with understandable caution.

“I would lie if I said it wasn’t a worry,” head coach van Graan said of Bleyenedaal’s injury yesterday as his squad began preparations for Saturday’s visit of Saracens to Thomond Park.

It’s a new injury so it’s not the same as before. He had some stiffness two weeks ago and we kind of let it settle over the weekend, and it didn’t, and our medical team investigated further and we sent him for an opinion.

“There’s a fresh injury to his neck, we’re just going to give him all the time that he needs.

“There’s an expectation that he will return but the two of us have discussed it as well, he needs to be completely right for him to get back onto the pitch. Now, there’s a life after rugby as well and for me, that’s the most important, what happens after this, and we’re true to that way.

"He’s keen to get straight back in. Knowing Tyler, he’s gutted not to be part of this but we’ll do the best for him and give him all the time that he needs.”

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

More on this topic

Olympic dream burns bright for Sevens' star Olympic dream burns bright for Sevens' star

O’Connor expects to have his ears burned by MarlerO’Connor expects to have his ears burned by Marler

Fitzgerald never looked back after Connacht callFitzgerald never looked back after Connacht call

Donal Lenihan: When Munster traded blow for blow at Vicarage RoadDonal Lenihan: When Munster traded blow for blow at Vicarage Road

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Saudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for JoshuaSaudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for Joshua

O’Donovan and Collins win cracking deciderO’Donovan and Collins win cracking decider

Dublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest giftDublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest gift

'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »