Twitter reacts to Ireland's shock defeat to Japan

A dejected Rory Best leaves the pitch. INPHO/Dan Sheridan
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 11:37 AM

Ireland's Rugby World Cup campaign has been dealt a major blow as Joe Schmidt's side were undone by an incredible Japan performance in Shizuoka.

Ireland, the world's no. 1 ranked side going into the tournament, were expected to run out comfortable winners but Japan provided a Rugby World Cup shock to rival their win over South Africa four years ago.

And as you might expect, the reaction on Twitter provides a mix of serious analysis, raw anger, and plenty of humour. Take a look at some of the best reactions to the game below.

Ireland help make history but not as they planned

There was plenty said about referee Angus Gardner, but Ireland's poor performance played a much bigger part in this loss:

The reaction of the Japan players at the final whistle goes some way in showing just how much this result means to them. After beating South Africa four years ago but failing to make the quarter-finals, this result once again announces on the world stage that Japan mean business.

There were equally joyous scenes outside the stadium and across the country:

The official Irish Rugby account was magnanimous in defeat:

As was a shellshocked Rory Best speaking shortly after the final whistle.

The atmosphere at the game was also a major talking point on social media throughout the 80 minutes, and being inside the ground must have been truly spectacular.

Maybe this defeat was all part of the plan? The jury is out on that one.

There were no shortages of questions about Ireland's tactics:

The post-mortem will go on a while longer, with Ireland facing Russia next Thursday in their next Pool A fixture.

Japan 19 Ireland 12: In 60 seconds


