Twitter reacts to Ireland's shock defeat to Japan

Ireland's Rugby World Cup campaign has been dealt a major blow as Joe Schmidt's side were undone by an incredible Japan performance in Shizuoka.

Ireland, the world's no. 1 ranked side going into the tournament, were expected to run out comfortable winners but Japan provided a Rugby World Cup shock to rival their win over South Africa four years ago.

And as you might expect, the reaction on Twitter provides a mix of serious analysis, raw anger, and plenty of humour. Take a look at some of the best reactions to the game below.

There was plenty said about referee Angus Gardner, but Ireland's poor performance played a much bigger part in this loss:

Look, Angus Gardner was shamefully poor. It’s really hard to square away some of his decisions here but we were seriously outplayed for the vast, vast majority of this game. #JPNvIRE — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) September 28, 2019

The reaction of the Japan players at the final whistle goes some way in showing just how much this result means to them. After beating South Africa four years ago but failing to make the quarter-finals, this result once again announces on the world stage that Japan mean business.

UNBELIEVABLE! On home turf, Japan have achieved an incredible win over Ireland! Shizuoka is rocking! FT: Japan 19-12 Ireland #RWC2019 #JPNvIRE pic.twitter.com/ng798ka6gp — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

There were equally joyous scenes outside the stadium and across the country:

The official Irish Rugby account was magnanimous in defeat:

#RWC2019 Congratulations Japan @JRFURugby - worthy winners today with an incredible performance and amazing support. Thanks to our own fans who cheered us to the last - wonderful as always.#ShoulderToShoulder #JPNvIRE #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/XLlMsWnzfE— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 28, 2019

As was a shellshocked Rory Best speaking shortly after the final whistle.

"We knew how tough it was going to be..."@IrishRugby captain Rory Best praises Japan after their incredible win over Ireland at #RWC2019#JPNvIRE pic.twitter.com/Tcyj7YL191 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 28, 2019

The atmosphere at the game was also a major talking point on social media throughout the 80 minutes, and being inside the ground must have been truly spectacular.

That was one of the most fantastic atmospheres in a rugby union ground that I’ve ever experienced.@JRFURugby you have totally illuminated your own @rugbyworldcup - Brave Blossoms indeed!#JPNvIRE — Miles Harrison (@skysportsmiles) September 28, 2019

I could watch 80 minutes of just the Japanese crowd. Imagine New Zealanders being that passionate about anything #JPNvIRE— Bennett Morgan (@bennettLmorgan) September 28, 2019

Maybe this defeat was all part of the plan? The jury is out on that one.

What people don't realise is today's loss was all planned The plan is to beat the #AllBlacks early on in the tournament for an easier run to the title 👀 😐#JPNvIRE #RWC2019 — Photos of Cork 📷 (@PhotosCork) September 28, 2019

There were no shortages of questions about Ireland's tactics:

One last one: Ireland box kicked excellently last week v Scotland. Japanese back three was ropey under high ball v Russia. Why did Murray kick so few box kicks when it seemed an obvious tactic to repeat? #IREvJPN — Matt Cooper (@cooper_m) September 28, 2019

The post-mortem will go on a while longer, with Ireland facing Russia next Thursday in their next Pool A fixture.