Ireland's greatest Six Nations wins to be rebroadcast this weekend

Virgin Media Sport is going wall-to-wall coverage of Ireland’s greatest Six Nations victories this weekend.

Historic moments at Croke Park and the Millennium Stadium will be remembered on Thursday and Friday, before a hat-trick of Twickenham triumphs on Saturday, and a Grand Slam Sunday.

Starting the ‘Ireland’s Call series’, fans can relive Ireland’s victory over England in the inaugural year of rugby games at Croke Park on Thursday at 10.30pm.

That game will be featured again on Friday, in between highlights of the 2020 Six Nations so far, and the 2009 Grand Slam-decider against Wales in Cardiff.

Saturday night features Ireland’s best performances at the home of English rugby, hard-fought wins in 2004, 2006, and 2010.

Grand Slam Sunday goes back to 2018, from Johnny Sexton’s 41-phase drop-goal winner through to the St Patrick’s Day win over England.

Thursday, April 16

10.30pm: Ireland V England 2007

Friday, April 17

8pm: Ireland's Call: Six Nations 2020

9pm: Ireland's Call: Ireland V England 2007

10pm: Ireland's Call: Wales V Ireland 2009

Saturday, April 18

8pm: Ireland's Call: England V Ireland 2004

9pm: Ireland's Call: England V Ireland 2006

10pm: Ireland's Call: England V Ireland 2010

Sunday, April 19

6pm: Grand Slam Sunday: France V Ireland 2018

7pm: Grand Slam Sunday: Ireland V Italy 2018

8pm: Grand Slam Sunday: Ireland V Wales 2018

9pm: Grand Slam Sunday: Ireland V Scotland 2018

10pm: Grand Slam Sunday: England V Ireland 2018