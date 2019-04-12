Everything you need to know about this weekend's AIL action

Dave Mervyn looks ahead to this weekend's AIL action.

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (4th) v GARRYOWEN (5th), College Park

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LDLWWWLWLLWWWWLWW; Garryowen: WWLLLWWWWLWWLLWLL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Dublin University: Points: James Fennelly 110; Tries: Giuseppe Coyne, Rob Russell 5 each; Garryowen: Points: Peadar Collins 71; Tries: Diarmuid Barron 7

Dublin University are hoping their dream-like season did not peak with last week's Colours win at Belfield, a result which confirmed their first ever Division 1A semi-final. Their resources are stretched today with captain Colm Hogan sidelined, some key men away with Leinster 'A', and Trinity Under-20s in a Fraser McMullen Cup semi-final.

This is a dead rubber as Garryowen cannot catch the students, and next Saturday's Bateman Cup final against City of Armagh is now their big focus. Injuries have hampered them, particularly in the front row, but Andy Keating and Sean Rennison are back to bolster the pack and backs Tommy O'Hora and Ben Swindlehurst complete the four changes from last week.

Lansdowne are the only away team to triumph at College Park in the league this season, and Trinity will be doing their best to sign off at home with just that one blemish. They are boosted by Michael Silvester's return at full-back, while Cian Crotty, Donal Liddy, James Fennelly, Joe Horan and Bart Vermeulen are also handed starts.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, February 10, 2018: Garryowen 52 Dublin University 20, Dooradoyle; Saturday, October 6, 2018: Garryowen 27 Dublin University 25, Dooradoyle

LANSDOWNE (2nd) v CLONTARF (3rd), Aviva Stadium back pitch

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LLWWWWWWWWLWLWLWW; Clontarf: WWWWWWLLWWLLWWWWL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Lansdowne: Points: Scott Deasy 109; Tries: Peter Sullivan 14; Clontarf: Points: David Joyce 105; Tries: Matt D'Arcy 8

Centre Conor Murphy, scrum half James Kenny and number 8 Willie Fay have been promoted from the bench to start Lansdowne's final home game of the regular season. They reclaimed second spot last week and aim to stay ahead of Clontarf in this head-to-head clash for a home semi-final.

'Tarf's late defeat to Terenure College have left them three points behind Lansdowne entering the final round. They lost 38-8 on their most recent visit to the Aviva Stadium's back pitch, but did beat Mike Ruddock's men 16-3 at Castle Avenue in October when centre Matt D'Arcy scored the first of his eight tries so far this season.

These are two of the best tight fives on the club scene, Lansdowne's front row showing their scoring threat with Martin Mulhall and former captain Ian Prendiville both touching down against Garryowen, while hooker Paddy Finlay is edging closer to his rampaging best just in time for Clontarf's tilt at a third league title.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, January 6, 2018: Lansdowne 38 Clontarf 8, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Friday, October 5, 2018: Clontarf 16 Lansdowne 3, Castle Avenue

SHANNON (10th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (1st), Thomond Park back pitch

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LWWLWLLLWWLLLLLLL; Cork Constitution: WWWLWWWWWWWWLWWLW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Shannon: Points: Jake Flannery 69; Tries: Jake Flannery, Eathon Moloney, Pa Ryan, Nathan Randles 4 each; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 142; Tries: JJ O'Neill 7

Can Shannon pull off a last-day escape or will last year's Division 1B champions slide back to the second tier? Tom Hayes' young side have fallen four points adrift at the bottom and will likely need the full five against table toppers Cork Constitution in order to avoid automatic relegation.

The second half of the season has been very unforgiving on Shannon who have won only seven points since Christmas. They will face a Cork Con team missing provincial call-ups Shane Daly, Ross O'Neill, Sean French and Alex McHenry, the latter scoring two tries in his last two outings for the Leesiders.

This is the first time Shannon have hosted Con in the league in six years, back when current Under-20 Grand Slam winners Jake Flannery and Craig Casey were both just 13. They could really do with one or both of the Ireland U-20 pair this afternoon as they try to find a spark that has been missing from their attack of late.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, March 2, 2013: Shannon 45 Cork Constitution 26, Coonagh; Saturday, October 6, 2018: Cork Constitution 27 Shannon 7, Temple Hill

TERENURE COLLEGE (9th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (6th), Lakelands Park

All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: LLLWLLLLLLWLWLWWW; Young Munster: WLWLLLDLLLLLWLWLW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers: Terenure College: Points: James Thornton 87; Tries: Matthew Byrne 8; Young Munster: Points: Shane Airey 59; Tries: Darragh O'Neill 5

The first of two showdowns between relegation-threatened clubs in the top flight today. Home advantage could prove vital for Terenure as they target a fifth win in six matches and hope it is enough to finish outside of the bottom two. If their season ends here, this is James Blaney's final match after seven years as 'Nure's head coach.