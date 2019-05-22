David Nucifora signs three-year deal to stay with the IRFU

The IRFU have secured the services of Performance Director David Nucifora for another three seasons.

Nucifora's original five-year deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, with some calls within Australian rugby for their union to attempt to recruit Nucifora.

However, he will now remain with the IRFU until the end of the 2021/22 season, working to develop all aspects of the professional game.

His remit includes elite player development, succession planning, professional coach development, and overseeing representative team performances from the provinces through to underage sides and the Ireland national teams. Other areas of focus include medical, sport science and elite referee development.

Irish rugby has enjoyed much success during Nucifora's tenure, with the IRFU praising him for improving the player development pathway, introducing national talent squads, establishing a Sevens programme, and his strategic approach to recruiting Irish-qualified players from abroad.

"I am delighted to sign up for another three years, myself and my family have really enjoyed our time in Ireland to date and I am excited about the prospect of driving further advancements in Irish Rugby’s performance pathway," said Nucifora in a statement.

"Over the coming months we will see the culmination of a number of years work on a couple of very important projects.

"Irish Rugby’s High Performance Centre in Abbottstown will come on stream during the summer and another significant piece of infrastructure – a centralised player data management platform that ties together all of the disciplines that support Irish Rugby from the start of the Elite Player Pathway through to the National Team will be in place ahead of the new season. This will further enhance Irish Rugby’s ability to build on their important player welfare management programme.

"There are now well-established processes regarding player succession planning that flows from the start of the player pathway and links all Provinces and is optimising appropriate opportunities to accelerate the development of our young elite players.

"Investment in high-quality staff and driving alignment provincially and nationally throughout all disciplines via quality staff education programmes has been a key area of focus. We have quality coaches developing our players through the performance pathway and across the senior set-ups, supported by leading practitioners in the fields of athletic performance, medicine, nutrition and performance analysis.

"We have invested in an expanding elite coach education program for our professional coaches and will continue to invest in all of these areas whilst seeking to attract further coaching talent and support staff expertise into the system.

"The Sevens programme is providing a high-quality alternative development pathway for both men and women and with both squads competing on the World Series next season this exciting version of the game will gain further profile and traction in Ireland. A number of male players have graduated from the Sevens programme and excelled at senior level for their provinces

One of the next big challenges will be to ensure that the IRFU’s competition and development structures support the ambitions of young players wishing to pursue an elite pathway in the game. This will involve greater alignment of the programmes in both the performance and participation pathways.

"The Women in Rugby Action Plan provides a blueprint to drive sustainable growth in the women’s game and the High Performance team will be working closely with the Rugby Development department to help achieve the goals outlined in the plan."

IRFU CEO Philip Browne said: "The IRFU’s Plan Ireland report identified the need to create a Performance Director role to maximise the potential of our elite player pathway and identify areas where we as an organisation can improve, innovate and strive to be a leading nation in world rugby.

"David has delivered across a huge number of areas in that regard and Irish Rugby is in a better place for the experience, leadership and passion he has brought to the role.

"We are delighted that he has agreed to continue this important work over the coming years."