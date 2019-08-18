News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cullen: We may ‘keep an eye’ on partying players

Cullen: We may ‘keep an eye’ on partying players
By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 11:48 PM

Leinster rugby coach Leo Cullen says they may be forced to send minders along to player nights-out, after last May’s end-of-season controversies. The province was not happy with the squad’s celebrations last May, with a youth player hospitalised and Ireland flanker Seán O’Brien sanctioned by the IRFU.

Speaking after Saturday’s pre-season hammering of Coventry Rugby, at Energia Park, Cullen, for the first time, addressed the controversial end-of-season incidents: O’Brien urinated on a member of the public in a busy Dublin bar, one day after Leinster’s Guinness PRO14 final win over Glasgow, in Celtic Park, and Jack Dunne, the 20-year-old forward, was attacked by former player Stan Wright, and was hospitalised that night.

O’Brien is out of Ireland’s World Cup plans, due to injury, and will be joining London Irish next season, but Cullen admitted everyone involved had to do better.

“We have looked at it a lot,” Cullen admitted. “There were things that we didn’t get right at the end of the season. When you play a final at the end of the season (and the players) disperse and don’t come in again as a group, it is a challenge.

“The international guys, in particular, you can’t really bring those guys back in, because they have a short window for holidays. We have talked to the Glasgow coaches and they were bringing their guys back in at the end of the season.

We have events there where you have a mixture of former players coming together; there were a couple of things that happened in that period that we don’t like to see. We talked about it a lot. We addressed the players, just in terms of steps that we can put in place.

"When you get a group of guys who are out celebrating, blowing off steam at the end of the season, there is trouble out there. Sometimes that’s in our control and we can be better,” Cullen said.

“There are things we can control better ourselves and that’s what we will try to do, moving forward. We weren’t happy the way that we handled it.”

Cullen says some responsibility is on the players and some on the club, and the former captain, now starting his fourth season as head coach, refused to rule out “keeping an eye” on the squad when they hit the tiles.

“It was an unusual end to the season, the fact we had this big dinner [10th anniversary of their 2009 Heineken Cup win] thing,” Cullen said.

“The players had a night-out at the end of the season, as well, prior to that. We played the PRO14 final and then, on the Sunday, another incident took place.

“We could probably be better with having someone that’s there keeping an eye on them, so to speak. We need to understand that we have more of a responsibility to act in a certain way when we’re out together. We’ve talked to the players already and, as I said, some of that falls back on the club and how we handle certain situations, as well. It’s definitely something we want to learn from, so it doesn’t happen again.”

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Reclamation proposal: Built on sandReclamation proposal: Built on sand

Brexit deadlock continues: Step forward Sir GalahadBrexit deadlock continues: Step forward Sir Galahad

Player ratings: Tipperary v Kilkenny All-Ireland 2019Player ratings: Tipperary v Kilkenny All-Ireland 2019

More in this Section

Gatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summitGatland says Wales will keep feet on the ground after reaching rankings summit

Manchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a pointManchester City denied late winner by VAR as Spurs steal a point

Kilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against TippKilkenny return to Championship final after second half comeback against Tipp

Late Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against DunfermlineLate Forrest strike ensures Celtic avoid cup upset against Dunfermline


Lifestyle

Katarina Runske owns Anna B’s bookshop in Schull, Co Cork. She is originally from Stockholm in Sweden and also owns and runs Grove House restaurant and rooms in the West Cork village.We Sell Books: ‘It is a great lifestyle and I am very fortunate’

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.Five things for the week ahead

From Liverpool’s beat-pop to Bristol’s trip-hop, Irish writer Karl Whitney explains the distinctive musical output of individual cities in the UK, writes Marjorie Brennan.Sounds of the City: The musical output of individual UK cities

As landlords’ enclosures of villages and commonages during England’s industrial revolution drove landless countrymen into the maws of the poet William Blake’s “dark Satanic mills”, a romantic nostalgia for the countryside began to grow.Damien Enright: Great writers took inspiration from walking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »