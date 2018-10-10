Home»Sport

Conor Murray extends Munster stay

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 11:20 AM

Conor Murray has signed a contract extension with the IRFU.

The Lions scrum-half will remain at Munster until the end of the 2022 season.

Murray was key to Ireland's Grand Slam success this season, starting every game of the campaign.

The Limerick man, who is currently sidelined with a neck injury, has won 67 caps for his country and played 116 times for Munster.

The IRFU's performance director David Nucifora said they have secured the services of a "genuinely world-class player" for the next three seasons.

“Conor is a genuinely world-class player and he has illustrated this through the consistent quality of the performances he delivers for both Ireland and Munster,” said Nucifora.

“He has played a central role in driving the success that has been achieved at national level and we are delighted that he will continue to play his rugby in Ireland for at least the next three seasons.”

Murray has steadily marked himself out as one of the globe’s great nines with a string of consummate performances for Munster, Ireland and the Lions.

The gritty half-back helped the Lions secure the drawn Test series in New Zealand in 2017, before starring in Ireland’s third-ever Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018.

Murray’s half-back partnership with Johnny Sexton continues to provide the bedrock for Ireland success, leaving him excited for more successful times ahead.

“I am delighted to have signed on with the IRFU until at least 2022,” said Murray.

“Over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed great days in the green of Ireland and the red of my home province Munster. I love playing here and look forward to making more life-long memories in the next few years.”


KEYWORDS

rugbyMunster

Related Articles

Jean Kleyn bullish as Munster prepare for Exeter trip

Munster away days have to be more productive

Johann van Graan says he has learned lessons from frustrating Leinster defeat

Coach Johann van Graan willing to wait on Alby Mathewson

More in this Section

O’Neill not fearing for his job ahead of Denmark and Wales games

Players need to step up and take heat off Mourinho, say Lampard and Rooney

Dunphy blames Ireland bosses and John Delaney for not securing Declan Rice

James McClean welcomes Harry Arter back into Ireland fold


Breaking Stories

From Catholicism to Camp: New Met Gala theme revealed

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey delivers an epic journey

John O’Brien’s Nightingale takes flight with Oscar Wilde adaption

'We talk about depression but when it comes to life-long debilitating mental illnesses, we still have a long way to go'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »