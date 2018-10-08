All-Ireland League: UCD earn bragging rights and joint top spot against UCC

By Dave Mervyn

UCD joined Cork Constitution as early leaders in AIL Division 1A.

UCD produced a strong second-half performance to defeat UCC 39-28 and lift the Dudley Cup at Belfield. John Poland notched UCC’s ’ late bonus point try but UCD had five by that stage: a penalty try and Sean McNulty, Ronan Foley, Sam Griffin, and Stephen McVeigh efforts.

Division 1A debutant Clayton Stewart kicked Young Munster to a 22-5 win over Terenure College. The Kiwi out-half landed five penalties and converted Darragh O’Neill’s 76th-minute try.

Garryowen won their six-try shootout with Dublin University at Dooradoyle - 27-25.

James Fennelly missed the conversion of Hugh Twomey’s last-minute try for the students, leaving the Light Blues to celebrate thanks to Darren Ryan, Jamie Gavin and David McCarthy touchdowns and Peadar Collins’ 12 points from kicks.

Naas lead Division 1B after to a five-try 36-13 dismissal of Buccaneers in Athlone. Scrum-half Peter Osborne scored 6 points. Centre Josh Pentland’s brace of first-half tries helped Malone to an impressive 27-0 at Ballymena.

Flying winger Jack Keating starred with a hat-trick for Old Belvedere who beat Banbridge 42-28, captain Paul Harte touched down twice in Old Wesley’s 22-17 defeat of Armagh, and Sean Kearns’ 17 points from the tee drove St. Mary’s past Ballynahinch — 37-27.