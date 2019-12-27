News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Melon strikes as City Island disappoints at Leopardstown

Melon strikes as City Island disappoints at Leopardstown
Melon and Paul Townend (right) beats Gallant John Joe (left) to win the Paddy Power Live Stream On Our App Beginners Chase. Healy Racing Photo
By Alan Magee - PA
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Dual Champion Hurdle runner-up Melon opened his account over fences with a battling display at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was considered a potential superstar in the making both before and after making a winning Irish debut at the Dublin circuit in January, 2017.

However, although he has since finished second in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and in two Champion Hurdles, he has found wins hard to come by, with his only triumph since that initial Leopardstown triumph being at Down Royal over two years ago.

Having chased home the high-class Fakir D’oudairies on his chasing debut at Navan, Paul Townend’s mount was the 5-4 favourite to go one better in the Paddy Power “Live Stream All Irish Racing On Our App” Beginners Chase – and jumped well in the lead for much of the way.

With Martin Brassil’s Cheltenham hero City Island making a catalogue of errors during a disappointing display, Gallant John Joe emerged as Melon’s biggest threat, but the market leader knuckled down well after a final fence error to score by two and a quarter lengths.

Mullins said: “I was very happy with the way he jumped early on, obviously he made a mistake at the last, but what particularly pleased me was the way he fought back when it looked like the game was up.

“He makes life difficult for himself, but he fought back well today.”

He added on plans: “I’d imagine the Arkle is the likely target. He could come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival and will need more experience.”

Abacadabras got back on the winning trail with an ultimately comprehensive success in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s charge won his first two starts over hurdles – including a Grade Three at Navan – before filling the runner-up spot behind esteemed stablemate Envoi Allen when stepped up to Grade One level in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse.

He was the 10-11 favourite to go one better – and despite not always convincing in the jumping department, he eventually mastered outsider Heaven Help Us to seal an eight-length victory under Jack Kennedy.

Blue Sari, runner-up to Envoi Allen in last season’s Champion Bumper, was bitterly disappointing.

Elliott said of Abacadabras: “He’s got a bit of pace and we rode him for it. I’d say the hurdle flicked back at him going down the back (straight), but he’s professional enough and I’m happy with him.

“He’ll probably come back here in February. I’d say a bit better ground would suit him as he doesn’t bend his knee too much and just flicks across the top of the ground.

“When he got to the front he didn’t do a stroke again. He’s a nice horse.”

Betfair make Abacadabras their 7-2 favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

More on this topic

ROOOOARING BULL! Commentator hits piercing note to describe thrilling Leopardstown finishROOOOARING BULL! Commentator hits piercing note to describe thrilling Leopardstown finish

A Plus Tard gets the better of Chacun Pour SoiA Plus Tard gets the better of Chacun Pour Soi

Clan Des Obeaux wins again to give Nicholls 11th King GeorgeClan Des Obeaux wins again to give Nicholls 11th King George

Fabulous Faugheen rolls back the years to beat Samcro at LimerickFabulous Faugheen rolls back the years to beat Samcro at Limerick

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Ex-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh RamblersEx-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh Ramblers

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at BournemouthMikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at Bournemouth

Lampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering formLampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering form

Ancelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at EvertonAncelotti enjoys ‘special day’ as he makes winning start at Everton


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »