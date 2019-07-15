Hurling podcast: The Cork inquest: no excuses this time. Cody the firefighter. Tipp try gegenpressing

Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham review the All-Ireland quarter-finals with Colm O'Connor.

- Cork's failings not just about character

- Cody the subtle tactician, just don't give him credit

- TJ's supporting cast arrives

- Pat Horgan in one of the great losing efforts

- Listless Tipp

- The changing role of Brendan Maher

- Tipp's full press. Would they go seven on seven?

- Time for a black card?

- No hypocrisy from Derek - there is a time to foul