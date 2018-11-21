Midleton CBS advance to Harty Cup knockout stages

Midleton CBS 2-19 St Flannan's 1-10

By John Keogh

Midleton CBS are into the knockout stages of this season’s Harty Cup after a convincing 2-19 to 1-10 victory over St Flannan’s at Hospital.

Led by the outstanding Ryan McCarthy and Ciaran Joyce, Midleton cruised past their Clare opponents with second half goals from Joe Stack and Ross O’Regan seeing them home.

The game was a tight affair in the opening quarter but six points without reply towards the end of the half saw Midleton take control.

Kevin Keane’s goal on 49 minutes did briefly give Flannan’s hope of a comeback but O’Regan’s powerful effort from an acute angle ended that.

Midleton selector Iain Cooney was a happy man after the victory and was full of praise for his team that finish top of their Harty Cup group.

“We are delighted with our lads’ performance,” Cooney said at the final whistle. “They have been working hard all year. It’s a new group that has come together. It’s last year’s Harty team mixed with last year’s Dean Ryan team.

“We are trying to get the dynamics working and it worked well today. We used the ball well. They were dangerous at times but it was a good performance. Going forward it’s going to be difficult but we will keep tipping away.”

Midleton had the better of the opening 10 minutes and led 0-3 to 0-1 at the end of that period but fine efforts from Darren O’Brien and Cian Galvin had Flannan’s level against the run of play.

The sides were level for a third time on 22 minutes when Galvin sent over his third of the afternoon but Midleton then hit a purple patch that put them firmly on top.

A sublime McCarthy sideline cut put the Cork school ahead for a third time and further efforts from Stack, O’Regan, Kian Farmer, Gary Carroll and McCarthy again helped them to a 0-12 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Flannan’s cut that lead in half thanks to points from Conor Hegarty, Keane and Ashley Brohan but Stack’s quick work around the square for Midleton’s first goal put his side back in the driving seat.

The most decorated school in Harty Cup history continued to plug away and rewarded when Keane flicked home a first time delivery beyond the reach of Midleton keeper Jack McGann.

Midleton held their nerve, however, and responded immediately with a Cathal Hickey point that was soon followed up by O’Regan’s goal. He found space inside the Flannan’s 21-metre line and fired an unstoppable shot to the net.

McCarthy followed up with a long range free and his second sideline cut of the game to confirm a good day at the office for Midleton.

Scorers: Midleton CBS - R O’Regan 1-4 (3f), R McCarthy 0-6 (2f, 2 s/l), J Stack 1-3, G Carroll and K Farmer 0-2 each, J Hankard and C Hickey 0-1 each.

Scorers: St Flannans: C Galvin 0-4 (2f), K Keane 1-1, A Brohan 0-3 (3f), D O’Brien and C Hegarty 0-1 each.

Midleton CBS: J McGann, C O’Brien, D Hogan, D Healy; R Landers, C Joyce, D Moran; S Quirke, R McCarthy; G Carroll, C Hickey, R O’Regan; K Farmer, J Stack, J Hankard.

Subs: P Hassett for O’Brien (h-t), A NGanoe for Stack (45), J Mulcahy for Carroll (56) P Leahy for Hickey (56).

St Flannans: C Broderick; N Walsh, D Healy, G Collins; S Danagher, S Casey, T Butler; C Galvin, C Hegarty; J Finucane, D O’Brien, A Brohan; J Brack, J Maguire, K Keane.

Subs: E Wallace for Danagher (h-t) J Collins for Maguire (40), D Cahill for Brack (51), D Tuohy for Casey (53).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Bruree)