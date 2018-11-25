Kilcummin defeat Fermoy to claim Munster Intermediate title

Kilcummin (Kerry) 1-11 Fermoy (Cork) 1-3

By Therese O’Callaghan

Kilcummin claimed the AIB Munster club IFC title in Mallow today. A strong finish to the first half and an impressive second half showing from the Kerry champions meant this is the 12th title for the Kingdom and fifth-in-a-row for Kerry clubs.

Physically stronger, Kilcummin who were a senior team up to last year, enjoyed a two-point lead at the interval, 0-6 to 1-1. However, Fermoy will rue some costly misses – particularly goal chances in either half.

Having scored from the penalty spot in the fourth minute, Fermoy only had one more point in the first-half. The penalty was tucked away by Padraig De Róiste following a foul on Kieran Morrison. However, they should have had a raised a green flag from a second penalty in the 13th minute but De Róiste’s effort went wide of the post.

In an ultra-defensive game, Kilcummin reeled off a run of points in the second quarter. All from play and from the boot of Noel Duggan (2), Matt Keane (2) and Kevin McCarthy.

Kilcummin started the second half as they finished the first with Keane and Sean O’Leary kicking over points. Ruairi O’Hagan pulled a point back for the Cork side but then crucially a goal effort from De Róiste was taken off the line by William Maher. It was a goal they badly needed.

Kilcummin were glad of the let off. They went on to outscore their opponents three points to one in the fourth quarter. And in the second minute of stoppage time, Ian Devane delivered a Kilcummin goal after linking with Gary O’Leary and Damien O’Leary.

Scorers for Kilcummin: I Devane (1-0), N Duggan (0-1 free) and M Keane (0-3 each), P Casey, S O’Leary, G O’Leary, K Murphy and K McCarthy (0- 1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: P De Róiste (1-0 pen), R O’Hagan (0-2 frees), M Brennan (0-1).

Kilcummin: B Kealy (Capt); P Casey, D Maher, D Moynihan; W Maher, C O’Leary, S O’Leary; K Murphy, K Gorman; P Nagle, G O’Leary, S McSweeney; K McCarthy, M Keane, N Duggan.

Subs: K Teahan for P Nagle (half-time), I Devane for N Duggan (39), D O’Leary for P Nagle (58), D O’Leary for G O’Leary (60), J McCarthy for K McCarthy (60).

Fermoy: L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O’Carroll (Capt), A Baragry; T Clancy, J Hutchings; S Aherne, P De Róiste, D Dawson; M Brennan, R O’Hagan, K Morrison.

Subs: E Clancy for R Morrison (half-time), B O’Sullivan for A Baragry (40), R O’Callaghan for M Brennan (42), R McEvoy for J Hutchings (45), A O’Connor for K Morrison (50), D O’Flynn for P De Róiste (55).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).