Water Rock GC gates to remain shut

Water Rock GC. Photo: Kevin Markham

Water Rock Golf Course has informed its members that the popular East Cork course will not be reopening when the sport re-emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Golf clubs were given the green light last Friday to re-open for play, with restrictions, on May 18 as part of the Government’s first phase of a roadmap out of the coronavirus pandemic but the Irish Examiner has seen an email to Water Rock members yesterday afternoon from the committee and sent by club captain Jim Coughlan, which states there will not be any resumption for them.

“The Management of Water Rock Golf Course contacted us today to advise that the Golf Course will not be reopening now or in the future,” the e-mail stated.

“All Members who have paid their fees be refunded in full, give us some time to get this organised.

“We know this news will be a great disappointment which is outside our control.”

The committee thanked Water Rock’s management “for the quality course they provided over the years”.

Water Rock, just outside Midleton, had only been ratified by the Golfing Union of Ireland in 2014 but had previously operated outside the governing body’s remit for 20 years and prided itself on providing an affordable option for societies, tourists and local golfers.

There was no indication whether the decision to cease operations was related to the current lockdown but it is the third golf course closure in Munster since clubs were advised to shut on March 24. Member-run Kerry clubs Killorglin and neighbouring Castleisland both closed their gates within a week of each other at the end of March and early April.