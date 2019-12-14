Shane Lowry dedicates Sportsperson of the Year award to Clara GAA stalwart who died aged 42

Shane Lowry has been named the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year for 2019, the ninth time the award has gone to a golfer.

Lowry, who was presented with the award by his father Brendan, dedicated the honour to Clara GAA stalwart John Buckley, who died aged 42. His funeral takes place tomorrow.

"It's been an incredible year" - 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year - Shane Lowry #rtesport #rtesportawards pic.twitter.com/NLSMiV5oFG December 14, 2019

Lowry is recognised after a year in which he became a major-winner on Irish soil, winning The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

He joins a list of Sportsperson of the Year awardees which includes three-time-winner Pádraig Harrington, two-time-winner Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Christy O’Connor Jnr, and the trio of Eamonn Darcy, Ronan Rafferty, and Des Smyth, who shared the award.

Dublin’s history-making five-in-a-row winners were recognised with two RTÉ Sport Awards, picking up Team of the Year while Jim Gavin won Manager of the Year.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won the Young Sportsperson of the Year award for the second year in a row. He followed last year’s European gold with a World Championship bronze in 2019.

Sonia O’Sullivan was inducted into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame recognising a career of achievements that included 16 major international medals. She joins the likes of pioneering athlete Maeve Kyle in receiving the award.