Ryder Cup spectator loses sight in one eye after being hit by Brooks Koepka shot

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 07:51 AM

It is being reported that the woman who was hit by the golf ball of Brooks Koepka as he hit a tee shot at the Ryder Cup on Friday has lost the sight in an eye.

Koepka, who won the US Open and US PGA this year, accidentally struck the supporter in the face while attempting a monster drive on the short, par-four sixth hole.

Koepka went to see the injured woman and gave her a signed golf glove, as is customary following such incidents. He admitted afterwards that he felt "terrible" about the incident.

However, it is believed that Corine Remande is considering legal action against the tournament’s organisers after the incident.

She told Agence France-Presse: “Doctors told me I had lost the use of that eye. It happened so fast, I didn’t feel any pain when I was hit.

"I didn’t feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour. The scan on Friday confirmed a fracture of the right eye-socket and an explosion of the eyeball."

An eye hospital in Paris treated the 49-year-old, who said: “Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organisers.

“Officials did not shout any warning as the player’s ball went into the crowd. More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection.”

Remande, who is reportedly planning to consult a lawyer today, also claimed the tournament organisers had not got in contact with her afterwards,


