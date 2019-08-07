News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Legalised gambling in US may increase Tour hecklers, warns Rory McIlroy

Legalised gambling in US may increase Tour hecklers, warns Rory McIlroy
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Rory McIlroy fears legalising conventional gambling in the US may increase the number of fan heckling from outside the ropes at Tour events.

McIlroy was speaking in the wake of Ian Poulter’s comments after a spat with a fan on the final hole of his first round at last month’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Poulter bemoaned the fact that golf hasn’t taken a firmer grip of “idiots” who spoil the fun for everyone else on Tour — including the players.

“It is a shame,” Poulter said. “I hope going forward we can control it more and more and it gets stamped out. It is not needed in the game of golf.”

Appearing on The Golf Channel’s Rory and Carson podcast, McIlroy said that in any sport there’s always going to be the fan who’s rooting against you. But he fears that the introduction of legalised gambling in the US may

exacerbate incidents like what Poulter experienced.

“(Fans) are there to enjoy the show, not be part of the show,” said McIlroy.

Some of the high-profile (golfers) might have a police officer or two inside the ropes, and then there’s the usual law enforcement outside the ropes making sure everyone is fine and not getting too drunk or obnoxious.

“But it is part of sport that people are going to root against you, people who don’t want you to win for whatever reason, whether they put money on the other guy.

“And I think that’s going to be one of the big things about golf and legalising sports betting in this country. What is going to happen is you will see more of this (heckling) stuff occurring because there are going to be those who have bet against you, and the guy you are playing with. Whether it’s the Fantasy (Golf game) or just sports betting, they’re going to want to try and alter the result because they will potentially either make or lose money from it.”

READ MORE

A golden year continues as the Northern Irish Open evolves into a European first

Poulter told Sky Sports: “(Some guys) want to feel big in front of their friends and they scream silly things out, it is disappointing. Most of the time we just ignore it and let it go, but it is a real shame. It is just disappointing.”

Meanwhile, McIlroy also spoke on the podcast about his friendship with former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and his admiration for the Dane speaking publicly about his mental health issues.

McIlroy said he is “really close” to Bjorn, but it wasn’t always so after getting off on the wrong foot over a decade ago. “I would have described him as volatile before, he had his good days and his bad days. On his bad days, you wanted to be nowhere near him. My first experience was a bad one: The Madrid Masters in 2007, my third tournament as a pro. I was a naive, oblivious 18-year-old trying to get my Tour card, and on the second day, I was in his sightlines a few times and he was having a bad day.

But the next week in Portugal, he came up to me on the putting green and apologised, and said he was being a dick. Ever since we have been really close, Thomas was at my wedding, we have a great relationship. He is a big man and burly, but so soft. If he likes you, you are a friend for life.

“It is taboo to talk about certain stuff, whether it’s job or your life in general, so how much better does it feel when you get it out. For Thomas to do that, it takes great courage.”

While his more recent Masters or Portrush meltdowns might spring to mind, McIlroy dug deeper into his past when asked what one shot he’d like a mulligan on.

“My second-to-the-last hole of the European Masters in Switzerland in 2008. I had a one-shot lead, I had never won as a pro. I hit a sand wedge over the back, 95 yards, didn’t get up and down, and lost the play-off.

“Twelve years later, I find myself in the shower, thinking back to that. It wasn’t a huge event, but I find myself still thinking back to it. Just hit the middle of the green two putts and get out of there.”

READ MORE

Gavin has pulled off the classic diversionary tactic in front of our eyes- now just wait for the clip on the ear

Quirke's Football Podcast: Mayo's rock-solid bunch of people. Dubs demystified. Kerry need dogs. With Tony McEntee and Cian O'Neill.

More on this topic

Sensational Rory McIlroy storms home to win Canadian Open by seven shotsSensational Rory McIlroy storms home to win Canadian Open by seven shots

Rory McIlroy considered US Open boycottRory McIlroy considered US Open boycott

McIlroy endures misery on day two of US PGAMcIlroy endures misery on day two of US PGA

Rory McIlroy faces uphill battle to make cut at US PGA ChampionshipRory McIlroy faces uphill battle to make cut at US PGA Championship

GolfPGATOPIC: Rory McIlroy

More in this Section

St Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill'sSt Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill's

Dripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point winDripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point win

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of PolandBelgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of Poland

‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney


Lifestyle

Take a seat as Kya deLongchamps sets the table for a visual feast of iconic dining chairs.Vintage View: Pull up a seat to learn about iconic chair designs

Looking out for your next ‘goggle box?’ Kya deLongchamps casts an eye over what’s on the market to compile this must-read TV guide.Screen legends: Your guide to modern 'goggle boxes'

The word picnic is a particularly evocative one, conjuring up images of pleasure, enjoyment, and sunny days that never seem to end.Muldoon’s Picnic a veritable feast of poetry, prose and music

Irish-made comedy drama Animals will draw obvious comparisons to shows such as Fleabag, writes Esther McCarthy When Tyler finds flatmate and fellow party animal Laura tied to her bedposts following another hedonistic night out, she has one simple question. “Girls are tied to beds for two reasons — sex and exorcisms. Which was it with you?”Irish-made comedy drama depicts the modern woman

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »