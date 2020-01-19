News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

WIT back in Fitzgibbon quarter-finals

Dead-ball ace Stephen Condon from Glanworth in Cork sent over 11 points after shooting 12 the previous week.
By Tomás McCarthy
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 04:16 PM

WIT 4-23 TU Dublin 0-12

WIT are back in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals after a four-year absence.

Two goals from full-forward Ciaran Kirwan and one each by Eddie Meaney and Connal Flood gave Fintan O'Connor's charges a facile 23-point win over TU Dublin in the Sunday afternoon sunshine.

Dead-ball ace Stephen Condon from Glanworth in Cork sent over 11 points after shooting 12 the previous week. Wexford's Connal Flood scored 1-3 in a second-half cameo.

The nine-time winners had nine Waterford starters with seniors Calum Lyons, Austin Gleeson, and Tom Barron showing up well while Kirwan contributed 2-2 from play.

Gleeson was passed fit after shipping a bang to his right knee against LIT in round one. The 2016 hurler of the year started at corner-forward before he moved out.

WIT notched the last seven points of the first half to open up a 1-12 to 0-7 interval advantage. Condon slotted seven points (six frees) while Kirwan struck 1-1.

TUD led 6-5 after 16 minutes as Ryan Clarke rifled over three frees and David Keogh chipped in with two from play including a solo effort where he beat four defenders.

The turning point came off the next attack as Tom Barron burst past three defenders and supplied Ciaran Kirwan who found the back of the net.

Gleeson, with a strapping on his knee, bounced off Keogh before he landed a point in front of the stand. Another Waterford senior Calum Lyons charged forward from number five.

TUD picked up four yellow cards and Condon punished that indiscipline with four conversions in a row approaching the break. Nicholas Potterton had a goal disallowed for the visitors for overcarrying.

Kirwan forced home a second two minutes into second half after Cian Staunton saved from Eddie Meaney initially. The Kill man increased his total to 2-2 before he was rested on 36 minutes.

Ryan Clarke and David Jordan hit consolation points for the visitors. Gleeson was then replaced twelve minutes from time.

Meaney raised a third green flag before Flood fired a fourth in the third added minute.

Scorers for WIT: S Condon (0-11, 9 frees, 1 65); C Kirwan (2-2); C Flood (1-3); E Meaney (1-1); T Barron (0-2); C Lyons, A Gleeson, M Whelan, J Prendergast (0-1 each).

Scorers for TU Dublin: R Clarke (0-6, frees); D Jordan, D Keogh (0-2 each); C Dowling, N Potterton (0-1 each).

WIT: Waterford Unless Stated B Nolan; T Hayes (Tipperary), K Hassett, (Tipperary), S Smyth (Cork); C Lyons, M De Paor, S Ryan (Kilkenny); M Whelan (Tipperary), J Prendergast; S Condon (Cork), R Flynn, T Barron; A Gleeson, E Meaney, C Kirwan.

Subs: C Flood (Wexford) for Kirwan (36), M Mahony for Flynn (36), R Smithers (Carlow) for Whelan (43), M Daykin for Gleeson (48), K Hanney (Galway) for Prendergast (56).

TU DUBLIN: C Staunton (Wicklow); D Egerton (Westmeath), C Hendricken (Dublin), B McHugh (Dublin); C Ryan (Dublin), W Kavanagh (Wicklow), D O'Toole (Offaly); C Flanagan (Tipperary), J Molloy (Kilkenny); D Keogh (Dublin), C Dowling (Kildare), K Callaghan (Dublin); N Potterton (Meath), E Dunne (Dublin), R Clarke (Dublin).

Subs: D Jordan (Galway) for Dunne (41), K Regan (Westmeath) for Callaghan (51), S Delaney (Wexford) for Potterton (56), C O'Regan (Dublin) for Egerton (56), M Carroll (Dublin) for Clarke (59).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)

