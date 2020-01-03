News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Waterford's Philip Mahony retires from inter-county hurling

Waterford's Philip Mahony retires from inter-county hurling
By Stephen Barry
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 08:55 PM

Philip Mahony has retired from inter-county hurling after 10 years on the Waterford panel.

Mahony, who turns 29 next week, made the surprise decision after a year in which a broken shinbone ended his Championship prematurely, before recovering to co-captain Ballygunner to a sixth Waterford SHC in a row. They were pipped by Borris-Ileigh in the Munster final last November.

A two-time All-Ireland Colleges winner at De La Salle Waterford (once as co-captain) under his future inter-county manager Derek McGrath, the defender joined the Déise squad in 2010, as Waterford won the Munster title, before making his senior debut in 2011.

He was a regular for Waterford alongside his younger brother Pauric for most of the decade, playing in his first of three provincial finals in 2012. All three ended in defeat to Tipperary.

Waterford's Philip Mahony retires from inter-county hurling

He missed the 2014 campaign after sustaining a double leg fracture and dislocated ankle in a club game but a year later, he was back in the Waterford team that won the 2015 National Hurling League.

He played every minute of Waterford's run to the 2017 All-Ireland final, where they came up three points short against Galway.

At club level, he's accumulated eight Waterford SHC titles and won a long-awaited Munster title in 2018.

Waterford GAA thanked Mahony "for his commitment and dedication over the last number of years" in a tweet.

New manager Liam Cahill had already been planning for 2020 without dropped duo Maurice Shanahan and Noel Connors but will now have to make do without another experienced campaigner.

More on this topic

Weekend GAA previews: Corofin haven’t shown enough signs of depreciation as Nemo seek revengeWeekend GAA previews: Corofin haven’t shown enough signs of depreciation as Nemo seek revenge

Might a team emerge with cyborg forwards operating a running game like Cyril Farrell’s Galway?Might a team emerge with cyborg forwards operating a running game like Cyril Farrell’s Galway?

John Divilly's key match-ups: Nemo will get chances against Corofin - but not second chancesJohn Divilly's key match-ups: Nemo will get chances against Corofin - but not second chances

‘Boden warriors bonded at Conor McGregor’s gym‘Boden warriors bonded at Conor McGregor’s gym

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Rodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich rewardRodgers delight as faith in Foxes pays rich reward

Salah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of painSalah keeps Reds on course to end three decades of pain

Hurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel rompHurley goal blitz seals deal early in Rebel romp

Rooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debutRooney pulls the strings on victorious Derby debut


Lifestyle

THIS year the annual January exhibition of Turner watercolours at the National Gallery of Ireland is being complemented by works from over 20 artists inspired by the master.A rare chance to view famed watercolours

More employers are providing wellness programmes, but it’s key to focus on what staff want, writes Áilín Quinlan.Fit to work: Wellness programme in the workplace

Fiann Ó Nualláin’s resolution for the new year is to focus on his five-a-day.Fruits of good health: Focus on five-a-day

Yearning for a good tidy-up? Sam Wylie-Harris has stylish storage sorted.Clever ways to declutter

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »