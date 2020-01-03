Waterford's Philip Mahony retires from inter-county hurling

Philip Mahony has retired from inter-county hurling after 10 years on the Waterford panel.

Mahony, who turns 29 next week, made the surprise decision after a year in which a broken shinbone ended his Championship prematurely, before recovering to co-captain Ballygunner to a sixth Waterford SHC in a row. They were pipped by Borris-Ileigh in the Munster final last November.

A two-time All-Ireland Colleges winner at De La Salle Waterford (once as co-captain) under his future inter-county manager Derek McGrath, the defender joined the Déise squad in 2010, as Waterford won the Munster title, before making his senior debut in 2011.

He was a regular for Waterford alongside his younger brother Pauric for most of the decade, playing in his first of three provincial finals in 2012. All three ended in defeat to Tipperary.

He missed the 2014 campaign after sustaining a double leg fracture and dislocated ankle in a club game but a year later, he was back in the Waterford team that won the 2015 National Hurling League.

He played every minute of Waterford's run to the 2017 All-Ireland final, where they came up three points short against Galway.

At club level, he's accumulated eight Waterford SHC titles and won a long-awaited Munster title in 2018.

Philip Mahony has tonight announced his retirement from intercounty hurling. Waterford GAA would like to thank Philip for his commitment and dedication to Waterford Hurling over the last number of years. We wish him all the Best for the future. pic.twitter.com/XkvhEJZzPX — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) January 3, 2020

Waterford GAA thanked Mahony "for his commitment and dedication over the last number of years" in a tweet.

New manager Liam Cahill had already been planning for 2020 without dropped duo Maurice Shanahan and Noel Connors but will now have to make do without another experienced campaigner.