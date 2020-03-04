Úna O'Connor, winner of 10 All-Irelands in a row, passes away

Úna O'Connor, the Dublin camogie legend who won a record ten All-Irelands in a row, has passed away. She was 83.

O'Connor was named on the Camogie Team of the Century in 2004.

In total, O'Connor won 13 All-Irelands in an inter-county career which coincided with the golden era of Dublin camogie, playing alongside fellow greats like Kathleen Mills and Sophie Brack. They were named together in the half-forward line on the Camogie Team of the Century in 2004.

Her scoring record was immense, getting a goal in all 13 finals she started in, including four in her first two finals in 1953, aged 15, and 1954. Her final contributions totalled 25 goals and 16 points.

She also captained Dublin to the 1963 and 1964 titles, their seventh and eighth in a row, under legendary Cork coach Nell McCarthy.

Her pioneering achievements included winning the first Player of the Year award in 1963, being the first camogie player to be awarded the Caltex Award (later known as the Texaco Award) in 1966, and winning the first All-Ireland Club title with Celtic. She scored a hat-trick in that 1964 final.

Dublin Camogie Board noted: "Úna played for the famed Celtic club having been spotted by Celtic playing with the boys on her road.

"She played in the era when the Phoenix Park would have been her camogie home. A witty, good-humoured player, she played with a short stick which is so much in vogue today."

"One of the finest exponents of the game, she was a born forward," read a Camogie Association tribute upon the announcement of their Team of the Century.

"A great reader of the game, she gave accurate passes to her teammates and had a devastating shot. A beautiful striker, elusive with an exceptional body swerve and a great turn of speed she would leave her marker for dead.

"Modest and unassuming, she played the game with grace and beauty."

Úna O'Connor's All-Ireland final scoring record:

1953: 4-1; 1954: 4-0; 1955: 2-1; 1957: Used sub; 1958: 2-1; 1959: 3-3; 1960: 2-2; 1961: 1-1; 1962: 1-1; 1963 (capt): 2-0; 1964 (capt): 1-3; 1965: 1-1; 1966: 1-2; 1967: 1-0.

GAA Podcast: Seamus Moynihan, Kingdom royalty on obsession, Ó Sés, Clifford & those Kerry fans