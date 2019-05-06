UCC overcome Seandún fightback to win

UCC 2-14 - 2-8 Seandún

UCC emerged from round 2 of the Cork SFC Colleges/Divisions section with a six-point win at Ballinlough today.

They looked to be cruising to victory at half-time when they led by 10 points but credit to 14-man Seandún they fought to the end.

In truth, it was a game UCC never looked like losing. Two of the starting team that claimed Sigerson Cup honours lined out - Michael Flood and Padraig Lucey – but they were still superior.

Manager Dr Con Murphy was happy with the display.

“It was a good performance given the time of the year and the fact they are in the middle of exams and most of them would have played with their clubs at the weekend. It is not easy for them to give a commitment to us, so we are delighted. The longer we can stay in the competition, the better we will get.”

Seandún boss Paddy O’Shea praised their second-half response.

“The second half was a brave performance. The problem in the first half was we weren’t brave enough. We brought in a few subs and the difference they made is very pleasing. We should be showing a video of John Paul Murphy who came in. He is 39 years of age, has four kids and one of them (Blake) was playing with him today. He got on every ball.”

UCC were 2-8 to 1-1 in front at the interval. Eoghan Buckley put Seandún on the board after 30 seconds but UCC dominated the scoresheet for the next 20 minutes. Wing-back Ryan Forde fisted a goal in the eighth minute and by the time Daire Cleary grabbed his third point, they were 1-5 to 0-1 up.

The city divisional side created scoring opportunities but didn’t make them count. They eventually broke the barren period when Gerry Kelleher netted in the 24th minute. His initial effort from the penalty spot following a foul on Cillian Brosnan was saved by Ciarán Breen, but he reacted to the rebound.

Points from Eoin Finnerty (2) and Lucey, were added to by a Cleary goal, leaving Seandún with a lot to do, as they were also down to 14 men following the dismissal of Wayne Long for a second yellow a minute from half-time.

When Cleary kicked three points on the trot, the College had stretched the advantage 2-13 to 1-4 by the 40th minute. However, captain Gary Murphy’s point at the midway stage would be their final flag. Seandún, meanwhile, helped by their bench – finished strong kicking the last four scores.

Gary Gould’s goal was followed by Kelleher and John Paul Murphy from play, and Murphy signed off with a free near full time.

Scorers for UCC: D Cleary (1-6, 0-2 frees), E Finnerty (0-4), R Forde (1-0), M Kelleher (0-2), G Murphy and P Lucey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Seandún: G Kelleher (1-3), G Gould (1-0), J P Murphy (0-3, 0-2 frees), D O’Regan and E Buckley (0-1 each).

UCC: C Breen (Castleisland Desmonds, Kerry); T Linehan (St Michael’s, Cork), M Flood (St Brigid’s, Meath), O Collins (Adare, Limerick); K Ryan (Mungret, Limerick), R Dunphy (Éire Óg, Carlow), R Forde (Annaghdown, Galway); R Buckley (Listry, Kerry), P Lucey (Killarney Legion, Kerry); J Murphy (Éire Óg, Cork), E Finnerty (Mountbellew, Galway), L Grainger (St Michael’s, Cork); G Murphy (Castletownbere, Cork), D Cleary (Laune Rangers, Kerry), M Kelleher (John Mitchells, Kerry).

Subs: J Naughton (St Senan’s, Limerick) for R Buckley (13 inj), D Shorten (Ballingeary, Cork) for M Kelleher (half-time), J Ryan (Ballymartle, Cork) for L Grainger (54), C McCafferty (Gaoth Dobhair, Donegal) for O Collins (58), S Walsh (Scartaglin, Kerry) for D Cleary (60), S Ó Tuama (Ballingeary, Cork) for G Murphy (60).

Seandún: M Burke (St Michael’s); A Murphy (Passage West), G McCarthy (St Vincent’s), A O’Callaghan (St Vincent’s); G Gould (Delaney’s), D O’Regan (St Vincent’s), S Crowley(Brian Dillon’s); W Long (St Vincent’s), P O’Sullivan (St Vincent’s); D Lucey (Mayfield), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), S Duggan (St Vincent’s); G Kelleher (St Vincent’s), C Brosnan (Brian Dillon’s), E Buckley (St Michael’s).

Subs: J P Murphy (St Vincent’s) for E Buckley (30 inj), J Mulcahy (Delaney’s) for D Lucey (half-time), A Kidney (Passage West) for M Burke (half-time), A Good (St Vincent’s) for S Duggan (48), D Lucey for P O’Sullivan (53).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).