Two Limerick hurlers sent home after 'incident in New York'

Limerick GAA has confirmed two members of their senior hurling squad were sent home following an incident in New York.

It follows the emergence of a video on social media which allegedly shows one panellist involved in a fight on a New York sidewalk.

It's further alleged the video was filmed by one of his teammates.

A Limerick GAA statement issued "following media reports over an incident in New York" read:

"Limerick GAA can confirm it sent home two panellists early from last weekend’s New York Hurling Classic following an incident.

"Limerick GAA expects the highest standards of behaviour and example from its players, both on and off the field, and will not tolerate any breach of those standards.

"A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter."

The team were in the US for last weekend’s New York Hurling Classic, where they were defeated in the final by Kilkenny.

The rest of the squad have since arrived home in Ireland.

For those unable to access our website at the minute. The following is the statement issued this lunchtime pic.twitter.com/l9aQ441CyI — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) November 19, 2019

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel