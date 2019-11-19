News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Two Limerick hurlers sent home after 'incident in New York'

Two Limerick hurlers sent home after 'incident in New York'
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Limerick GAA has confirmed two members of their senior hurling squad were sent home following an incident in New York.

It follows the emergence of a video on social media which allegedly shows one panellist involved in a fight on a New York sidewalk.

It's further alleged the video was filmed by one of his teammates.

A Limerick GAA statement issued "following media reports over an incident in New York" read:

"Limerick GAA can confirm it sent home two panellists early from last weekend’s New York Hurling Classic following an incident.

"Limerick GAA expects the highest standards of behaviour and example from its players, both on and off the field, and will not tolerate any breach of those standards.

"A disciplinary process has commenced and there will be no further comment in relation to this matter."

The team were in the US for last weekend’s New York Hurling Classic, where they were defeated in the final by Kilkenny.

The rest of the squad have since arrived home in Ireland.

READ MORE

'Club players will continue to be disrespected' - Association withdraws from GAA's fixtures task force

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel

More on this topic

'Club players will continue to be disrespected' - Association withdraws from GAA's fixtures task force'Club players will continue to be disrespected' - Association withdraws from GAA's fixtures task force

Busy agenda for Central Council and GAA management committeeBusy agenda for Central Council and GAA management committee

All-Star Ward wants another Saturday night of celebrationAll-Star Ward wants another Saturday night of celebration

St Mullins recall 34-point defeat on rocky road to finalSt Mullins recall 34-point defeat on rocky road to final

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

'It was my fault' - Ireland captain blames himself for Denmark's crucial goal'It was my fault' - Ireland captain blames himself for Denmark's crucial goal

'It is sickening' - Ireland rue lack of firepower as Danes progress to Euro 2020'It is sickening' - Ireland rue lack of firepower as Danes progress to Euro 2020

Mick McCarthy: We can qualify for Euros with repeat of Danish displayMick McCarthy: We can qualify for Euros with repeat of Danish display

Hope is nothing but a tease. And a survivorHope is nothing but a tease. And a survivor


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »