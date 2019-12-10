News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tribesmen GAA supporters club to consider future existence

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 02:04 PM

The Tribesmen GAA supporters club, which has fundraised almost €1.2m for Galway teams over the past three years, will consider its future existence over the coming weeks.

Having been questioned about the credibility of its finances in recent weeks, as well as its links to an embattled county board, the Tribesmen GAA supporters club today released a statement outlining the financial contribution made to Galway GAA since its inception three years ago.

The statement also conveys the frustration of the supporters club at not being consulted during the Mazars audit of Galway GAA finances last year. The supporters body received a medium risk rating in Mazars’ final report.

“The Mazars audit has recently been made public, and this happened without our committee being consulted or briefed. To clarify, at no stage were we asked for any input to, or given the right of reply, during or since this audit was completed and published,” the statement, signed by Tribesmen GAA supporters club chairman Brendan O’Hagan, read.

In this audit, the Tribesmen GAA supporters club received a medium risk rating and we would have been very happy to clarify any questions or queries the auditors may have had, if we had been consulted or asked.

“Tribesmen Supporters Club has always acted with transparency and openness, and we have always produced a detailed income and expenditure account for all of the fundraising events organised and delivered by us. Without exception, all funds and donations received by us were checked, receipted, and signed off by at least two, and for some events by four or five, members of our committee, and, at the earliest opportunity, they were lodged and verified that the amount lodged in the bank matched the funds collected.

“While we desire nothing but the best for all Galway GAA inter-county teams, as do all Galway supporters, we as the Tribesmen Supporters Club are assessing our future over the coming weeks.”

Over the past three years, the Tribesmen GAA supporters club has raised €1.177m. This money has been spent on additional equipment and gear sought by team managers, assisting with team holidays and training camps, and specialised medical support.

TOPIC: GAA

