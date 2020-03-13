News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tipperary hurlers will be advised to restrict movements on return from Spain

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, March 13, 2020 - 01:49 PM

Members of Tipperary’s 2019 All-Ireland SHC winning management and backroom team, set to return home from a warm-weather training camp in Spain today, are among those who will be advised to not to go to their place of work and restrict their social activities in the next two weeks.

It follows an announcement from Minister for Health Simon Harris earlier today that people coming back from Spain and Italy, where there have been significant coronavirus outbreaks, must restrict their movements for 14 days.

Manager Liam Sheedy and his group left from Shannon Airport for a five-day training camp on Spain’s Costa Blanca last Monday, a day after their Allianz Hurling League campaign ended with a defeat to Galway in Pearse Stadium. It is understood the party is over 60 in size.

The recommendation was made at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

Harris told RTÉ: “It is not quite self-isolate, but to restrict their movements,” and added: “Anyone returning from Italy and Spain will be met by environmental health workers on their return at the airport and told to restrict their movements."

Tipperary officials said they went ahead with the trip following “consideration of travel guidance”.

