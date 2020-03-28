News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Tenacious player who gave his all': Tributes paid to former Roscommon footballer Conor Connelly who has died

By Michelle McGlynn
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 04:06 PM

Former Roscommon footballer Conor Connelly has passed away.

Roscommon GAA have paid tribute to Connelly, 40s, in a statement confirming the sad news.

Connelly was a member of the senior team which won the Connacht Championship in 2001 and had been working as a solicitor.

The young father-of-four has been hailed as a "fantastic footballer" by members of Roscommon GAA who extended their sympathies to his family.

"I always admired Conor as a footballer, he was a fine tenacious player who gave his all when wearing the primrose and blue," said County Chairman Seamus Sweeney.

"Like Rossies everywhere I really am saddened by the news."

County Assistant Secretary and Creggs Club mate Gerry Keegan said that Connelly's work rate for the county jersey was "unquestionable".

Mr Keegan said that he was "a great person off the field and was always on hand to give you good advice when you'd need it".

He added: "Conor was such a popular figure in Creggs GAA club and was always there to lend a hand when needed even after his playing days came to an end."

Recalling their junior championship-winning season in 2016, Mr Keegan said: "Conor brought us up to his current Club in Ballycumber Co Offaly for a midweek training session the Wednesday night before the replay.

His speech to us that night helped us clinch our first county championship in 33 years.

Connelly is survived by his father and mother, Jimmy and Nora, his wife Claire and their three children 11-year-old Cara, Rossa nine today and Eoghan who is six as well as his siblings Robert, James, Daragh and Sharon.

