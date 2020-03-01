News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
St Flannan’s hold out against Christians in Harty Cup final

By Therese O’Callaghan
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 02:34 PM

St Flannan’s College (Clare) 1-15 Christian Brothers College (Cork) 1-12

The Dr Harty Cup is heading back to Ennis after St Flannan’s College claimed their 22nd title in Mallow today, their first since 2005.

St Flannan's players celebrate with the Dr Harty Cup at Mallow GAA Complex. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
St Flannan's players celebrate with the Dr Harty Cup at Mallow GAA Complex. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Ennis school led from the sixth minute, and while CBC were just a point behind early in the second half and did have numerous goal opportunities, St Flannan’s overall strength was telling.

St Flannan’s, playing into the teeth of a strong crossfield wind in front of a crowd of 2,947, established a 0-4 to 0-1 lead in the first 12 minutes. Setting up defensively, their short passing game worked well with point from Cian Galvin, Peter Power, Killian O’Connor, and Tony Butler helping them on their way.

They struck a decisive blow a minute later when a free-flowing move started and finished by Diarmuid Cahill was fired to the net.

Jack Cahalane was the main man for CBC, superbly keeping the score ticking over, his accuracy from frees crucial – he shot five of their first-half tally, four from placed balls.

St Flannan’s, despite being somewhat wayward towards the end of the half closed out with points from the hard-working O’Connor and Conner Hegarty to lead at the interval, 1-8 to 0-7.

Three Cahalane scores after the break cut the gap to a single point, however, St Flannan’s pushed on again; Galvin landing the next three points, including one outstanding effort from play. Oisin O’Donnell and O’Connor added points as the advantage stretched out to five points with 10 minutes remaining.

CBC never gave up, but they needed one of those goal chances to go over the line. They did raise a green flag, but it came too late when Cahalane netted from a penalty in the seventh minute of added time.

St Flannan’s, who were wasteful at times, held out and celebrated in style.

Scorers for St Flannan’s: C Galvin (0-5, 0-4 frees), K O’Connor (0-4), D Cahill (1-0), C Hegarty and O O’Donnell (0-2 each), T Butler and P Power (0-1 each),

Scorers for CBC: J Cahalane (1-9, 1-0 pen, 0-8 frees), R Cotter (0-2), E Kirby (0-1).

St Flannan’s: C Broderick (Clarecastle); N Walsh (The Banner), D Healy (Clarecastle), M Reidy (Ballyea); T Butler (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), C Galvin (Clarecastle, Joint-Capt), S Casey (Ballyea); C Hegarty Kilnamona, (Joint-Capt), J Collins (Éire Óg); A Brohan (Ruan), C Cassidy (Clooney Quin), K O’Connor (Corofin); P Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus), D Cahill (Corofin), O O’Donnell (Crusheen).

Subs: J Doherty (Clarecastle) for C Cassidy (45), D Cunningham (Clooney Quin) for P Power (54), D Nagle (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield) for A Brohan (57), R Power (Ruan) for O O’Donnell (59).

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); G Reddy (Midleton), S Kingston (Ballinora), E Downey (Glen Rovers); P Cummins (St Colman’s), C Daly (Lismore), G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Kidney (Cobh); E Kirby (Blarney), N Hartnett (Douglas, Capt), D McSweeney (Blarney); R Cotter (Blackrock), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Burke (Douglas).

Sub: D Cremin (Midleton) for D McSweeney (53).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).

