NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Sparrow: Tipperary are best in Ireland at the moment

Tipperary's Barry Heffernan in action during the Premier's 18-point win over Waterford
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 07:34 AM

Former Clare manager Ger O’Loughlin believes opponents’ unfamiliarity with championship fervour in Ennis has helped turn Cusack Park into a fortress.

In their last 18 home games, including last year’s two Munster SHC outings, the Banner have claimed 14 victories and two draws.

Clare co-manager Gerry O’Connor admitted last year that they “deliberately targeted our two home league matches against Cork and Tipperary this spring. We wanted to turn Cusack Park into a fortress. We were very vocal in saying that to the media and players, and the players responded and the Clare supporters came out”.

O’Loughlin reckons the lack of a home-away agreement in the old Munster SHC structure ensured the Ennis ground has retained a surprise element.

“It’s an advantage to Clare and the new format now lends itself to more excitement around the counties now that they’re going to every venue.

In these circumstances, it’s new to teams, but Limerick learned a lot from their defeat in Ennis last year, their only defeat in the round-robin, and went onto win the All-Ireland.

“I don’t think it will make a whole pile of difference to Tipp or Cork guys coming to play championship there for the first time. I’m sure they’ve played there at under-age level. Other than the atmosphere being greater, it shouldn’t be a problem for them.

READ MORE

Diarmuid Ryan: Brother’s illness taught me not to take anything for granted

“But it is the atmosphere (that’s challenging) and it’s a small, compact stadium. It creates a good buzz there and Clare play better there most of the time. Down the years, we’ve often got beaten there but I don’t think many teams like coming there. Clare just seem to be comfortable playing there and most counties find it difficult to get something from there.”

Over the years, Clare’s opponents on Sunday, Tipperary, have pulled off some significant wins in Cusack Park, including two acrimonious U21 Munster finals (1999 and 2008), as well as league wins in 1997, 2003 and 2015.

As Liam Sheedy’s side aim for a third consecutive win on Sunday, O’Loughlin knows the importance of the Clare crowd, having seen Waterford’s support fall flat in Walsh Park earlier this month.

“The performance against Waterford, while it was a great win for Clare and we travelled down there thinking it was going to be a dodgy game for us, can’t really be judged yet. I really thought the Waterford crowd would push them on when it had been so long since their last Munster championship game there, but that never happened. Waterford were poor on the day, so it’s very hard to gauge Clare.

Tipperary are definitely the best in Ireland at the moment, anyway, so this will be a good gauge.

“We have a very hard game away to Limerick after that, so Sunday takes on added significance. A draw we would probably take at this stage, because not getting a result would make life very tough having to go to Limerick, and Cork now playing quite well, but that’s the beauty of the championship.”

READ MORE

Hurling Hands: ‘I’d nearly crash the car, as I was paying so much attention to the new hurleys’

More on this topic

Tipp face long trip north as all-Ulster clash pick of the first round qualifiers

Maher warns last year is a closed book for Tipperary

Energetic Tipp leave 14-man Waterford on Munster brink

Sheedy: The boys are ready to leave it all out on the pitch

ClareTippGAAMunster ChampionshipHurlingTOPIC: Tipp GAA

More in this Section

The battle may be lost but the war will rumble on

From grass to glory: Golden memories built at Mondello

The hardest decision is when there are two right answers

5 questions that will decide the final


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Wish List: Choosing the hottest hotseats

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »