NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Smooth Seandún brush past Beara challenge

Pictures: Dan Linehan
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 06:20 PM
By Ger McCarthy

Beara 0-07 - 1-12 Seandún

Cork SFC Colleges/Divisions Round 1 

Seandún brushed Beara aside to progress to round two of the Cork SFC Colleges/Divisions section with an eight-point victory in Dunmanway.

Paddy O’Shea’s side were full value for their win after dominating the second quarter of a one-sided contest. Seandún built an unassailable nine-point interval lead and kept an out of sorts Beara at arm’s length throughout the second half.

“We are very happy (with the result) even though it took both teams a bit of time to settle into the game,” O’Shea commented.

“You get that every year in the first round of the championship though. We made a few unforced errors but made it very hard for Beara from the restarts by pushing up on their kick-outs. We turned the ball over well and that was the difference in the end.” 

It was 0-2 apiece and with little to choose between the teams after 15 uninspiring minutes. Beara’s defence was coping admirably with their opposing attack but a propensity to give away possession in the middle of the field handed the initiative to Seandún.

The city division took full advantage by dominating the second quarter and accumulating seven unanswered scores.

Pushing up on Beara’s kick-outs, Donal Cremin (free), Eoghan Buckley, James Kind and Shane Duggan points edged Seandún 0-6 to 0-2 ahead. A superb six-man move ended with Buckley palming the ball into Beara’s net for the game’s crucial score after 26 minutes.

Unable to muster a response, Beara changed ends nine points behind after Eoghan Buckley and Donal Cremin converted frees on the stroke of half-time.

Creditably, Beara began the second period in confident fashion with James Harrington and David Harrington reducing the deficit. The sides exchanged scores during another scrappy spell with Donal Cremin (free) and David Harrington finding their range.

The closing quarter proved a dogged affair as Seandún made sure of their victory when Shane Duggan and Eoghan Buckley (free) made it 1-12 to 0-5.

Beara lost the services of Brian Terry O’Sullivan to a black card but managed to tack on two late frees from David Harrington and substitute Kevin Goggin.

The losers could have little argument with the final outcome however as Seandún deservedly progressed to the second round.

READ MORE

Time to fix crazy situation with Galway clubs

Scorers for Seandún: E. Buckley (1-3, 2 frees), D. Cremin (0-5, 3 frees), S. Duggan (0-2), G. McCarthy (1 free) and J. Kind (0-1 each).

Scorers for Beara: D. Harrington (0-4, 1 free), J. Harrington (0-2), K. Goggin (0-1, 1 free).

SEANDUN: M. Burke (St Michael’s); A. Murphy (Passage), G. McCarthy (St Vincent’s), A. O’Callaghan (St Vincent’s); G. Gould (Delaney Rovers), D. O’Regan (captain, St Vincent’s), S. Crowley (Brian Dillons); W. Long (St Vincent’s), A. O’Callaghan (St Vincent’s); S. Duggan (St Vincent’s), J. Kind (Passage), K. Hegarty (St Michael’s); D. Lucey (Mayfield), D. Cremin (St Michael’s), E. Buckley (St Michael’s).

Subs: K. Brosnan (Brian Dillons) for D. O’Regan (42), J. P. Murphy (St Vincent’s) for D. Cremin (47), A. Good (St Vincent’s) for S. Duggan (54), C. O’Gorman (Whitechurch) for E. Buckley (56), C. Sheehy (Whitechurch) for A. Murphy (56).

BEARA: W. O’Sullivan (Adrigole); A. O’Neill (Urhan), E. Murphy (Garnish), D. Torres (Castletownbere); A. O’Sullivan (Adrigole), S. McCarthy (Castletownbere), F. Carey (Adrigole); B. Terry O’Sullivan (captain, Garnish), S. Terry O’Sullivan (Garnish); J. Harrington (Castletownbere), C. Lowney (Urhan), P. O’Neill (Garnish), E. McElhinney (Glengarriff), D. Harrington (Adrigole), R. Dillane (Castletownbere).

Subs for Beara: K. Goggin (Adrigole) for R. Dillane (22), M. McCarthy (Urhan) for P. O’Neill (40), J. O’Sullivan for B. Terry O’Sullivan (49, black card).

Referee: A. Long (Argideen Rangers).

GAA podcast: Shefflin the new Cody? Dubs' Thurles statement. Tyrone's evolution. And Crokes schooled

More on this topic

CIT hold off Carbery fightback

Cork’s survival now rests in Tipperary’s hands

Cork's Harnedy looks set to miss Tipp match

'It has given Kieran a huge lift' - GoFundMe for Cork All-Ireland winner reaches €275,000

KEYWORDS

GAACork GAA

More in this Section

Mick McCarthy urges Ireland to forget poor results and bring back feel-good factor

Seamus Coleman and Sean Maguire sit out Ireland training

Athenry produce late comeback to eliminate Harty champions Midleton

Spurs freeze season-ticket prices for debut campaign at new home


Lifestyle

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo’s ‘life-changing’ method of tidying up

Cookbook review: The Flexible Pescatarian by Jo Pratt

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

4 things you need to know about matcha, the form of green tea that’s getting a lot of buzz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »