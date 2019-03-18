Smooth Seandún brush past Beara challenge

Beara 0-07 - 1-12 Seandún

Cork SFC Colleges/Divisions Round 1

Seandún brushed Beara aside to progress to round two of the Cork SFC Colleges/Divisions section with an eight-point victory in Dunmanway.

Paddy O’Shea’s side were full value for their win after dominating the second quarter of a one-sided contest. Seandún built an unassailable nine-point interval lead and kept an out of sorts Beara at arm’s length throughout the second half.

“We are very happy (with the result) even though it took both teams a bit of time to settle into the game,” O’Shea commented.

“You get that every year in the first round of the championship though. We made a few unforced errors but made it very hard for Beara from the restarts by pushing up on their kick-outs. We turned the ball over well and that was the difference in the end.”

It was 0-2 apiece and with little to choose between the teams after 15 uninspiring minutes. Beara’s defence was coping admirably with their opposing attack but a propensity to give away possession in the middle of the field handed the initiative to Seandún.

The city division took full advantage by dominating the second quarter and accumulating seven unanswered scores.

Pushing up on Beara’s kick-outs, Donal Cremin (free), Eoghan Buckley, James Kind and Shane Duggan points edged Seandún 0-6 to 0-2 ahead. A superb six-man move ended with Buckley palming the ball into Beara’s net for the game’s crucial score after 26 minutes.

Unable to muster a response, Beara changed ends nine points behind after Eoghan Buckley and Donal Cremin converted frees on the stroke of half-time.

Creditably, Beara began the second period in confident fashion with James Harrington and David Harrington reducing the deficit. The sides exchanged scores during another scrappy spell with Donal Cremin (free) and David Harrington finding their range.

The closing quarter proved a dogged affair as Seandún made sure of their victory when Shane Duggan and Eoghan Buckley (free) made it 1-12 to 0-5.

Beara lost the services of Brian Terry O’Sullivan to a black card but managed to tack on two late frees from David Harrington and substitute Kevin Goggin.

The losers could have little argument with the final outcome however as Seandún deservedly progressed to the second round.

Scorers for Seandún: E. Buckley (1-3, 2 frees), D. Cremin (0-5, 3 frees), S. Duggan (0-2), G. McCarthy (1 free) and J. Kind (0-1 each).

Scorers for Beara: D. Harrington (0-4, 1 free), J. Harrington (0-2), K. Goggin (0-1, 1 free).

SEANDUN: M. Burke (St Michael’s); A. Murphy (Passage), G. McCarthy (St Vincent’s), A. O’Callaghan (St Vincent’s); G. Gould (Delaney Rovers), D. O’Regan (captain, St Vincent’s), S. Crowley (Brian Dillons); W. Long (St Vincent’s), A. O’Callaghan (St Vincent’s); S. Duggan (St Vincent’s), J. Kind (Passage), K. Hegarty (St Michael’s); D. Lucey (Mayfield), D. Cremin (St Michael’s), E. Buckley (St Michael’s).

Subs: K. Brosnan (Brian Dillons) for D. O’Regan (42), J. P. Murphy (St Vincent’s) for D. Cremin (47), A. Good (St Vincent’s) for S. Duggan (54), C. O’Gorman (Whitechurch) for E. Buckley (56), C. Sheehy (Whitechurch) for A. Murphy (56).

BEARA: W. O’Sullivan (Adrigole); A. O’Neill (Urhan), E. Murphy (Garnish), D. Torres (Castletownbere); A. O’Sullivan (Adrigole), S. McCarthy (Castletownbere), F. Carey (Adrigole); B. Terry O’Sullivan (captain, Garnish), S. Terry O’Sullivan (Garnish); J. Harrington (Castletownbere), C. Lowney (Urhan), P. O’Neill (Garnish), E. McElhinney (Glengarriff), D. Harrington (Adrigole), R. Dillane (Castletownbere).

Subs for Beara: K. Goggin (Adrigole) for R. Dillane (22), M. McCarthy (Urhan) for P. O’Neill (40), J. O’Sullivan for B. Terry O’Sullivan (49, black card).

Referee: A. Long (Argideen Rangers).

