Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich shines brightest as Kerry claim Munster U20 crown under lights

Kerry 0-17 - 1-9 Cork

A second-half masterclass from Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich delivered Kerry Munster U20 football glory in Tralee this evening.

Cork's Colm O'Shea chases down Ruaidhri O'Beaglaoich of Kerry. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

The Gaeltacht forward was near unmarkable in the second period, winning three frees, one of which he converted, claiming and converting a mark, while also adding two from open play. His final tally of 0-5 was exactly the difference between the teams at the finish, the hosts completing an nine-point swing having been four behind at the break.

Cork had narrowed the gap to two in the closing minutes, but Kerry finished like a train, three unanswered minors, two supplied by man of the match Ó Beaglaoich, helping them to a 27th title at this grade (formerly U21).

Cork managed just three second-half points, in total, a return that was never going to be good enough to see the county retain their provincial crown.

The third quarter was owned by Kerry, John Sugrue’s charges outscoring their opponents by 0-6 to 0-1. Ó Beaglaoich was outstanding, winning two frees, both of which were converted by Paul Walsh, while also throwing over the lead score when claiming a mark on the 20-metre line.

Mark Cronin was Cork’s sole contributor on the scoresheet for the first 25 minutes of the second period and it was the second of his long-range second-half points which levelled matters at 1-8 to 0-11 13 minutes from the end.

But Kerry powered home, two three-in-a-row bursts more than sufficient to dethrone Cork.

Cork led 1-6 to 0-5 at the break and although the hosts had a certain goal taken off the line by a last-ditch intervention from Cok defender David Buckley, the visitors to Tralee should have commanded a slightly more substantial interval lead.

Eanna O'Hanlon of Cork being tackles by Kerry's Sean O'Brien. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Keith Ricken’s young charges stuttered with their kicking early on, squandering five point-scoring opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes. Mark Cronin’s 30-metre free came back down off the post, with subsequent efforts from Blake Murphy, Jack Murphy and Cronin all dropping short.

Kerry were that bit more economical, the Kingdom moving into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead 12 minutes in thanks to white flags from Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich, Patrick Darcy, and Killian Falvey.

They should have delivered the game’s opening goal after a quarter of an hour, Ó Beaglaoich taking advantage of a slip by Colm O’Shea to move inside the cover. The corner-forward fisted possession across the the squad to the waiting Darcy, but he was far too casual in getting his kick away, the ball stopped on goal line by David Buckley.

Cork were enjoying the greater share of possession and they edged back in front thanks to Jack Murphy and a lovely kick off the left by Cronin. The somewhat subdued Paul Walsh did bring Kerry back level at 0-4 apiece, but then arrived Black Murphy onto stage.

Last year’s centre-forward, having been most quiet for the opening 25 minutes, delivered 1-1 in less than 60 seconds to turn the tie in Cork’s favour. The goal, it must be noted, stemmed from Aodhán Ó Luasa’s turning over of Dylan Casey, with Murphy meandering his way around ‘keeper Marc Kelliher before rolling the ball home. The Cork joint-captain would also kick the last point of the half, his five-minute 1-2 contribution sending Cork back down the tunnel four to the good.

The Kerry team huddle before throw-in. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

It was to prove insufficient in the face of Kerry's relentless second-half charge.

Scorers for Kerry: R Ó Beaglaoich (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark); P Walsh (0-3, 0-3 frees); S Quilter (0-1 free), P Darcy (0-2 each); D Lyne, K Falvey, P O'Shea, S Keane, S Horan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B Murphy (1-3); M Cronin (0-4, 0-1 free); F Herlihy, J Murphy (0-1 each).

Kerry: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), D McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); D Lyne (Legion), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); P Walsh (Brosna), P Darcy (Glenflesk), K Falvey (Annascaul); S Horan (Scartaglen), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: E Horan (Scartaglen) for Fitzgerald (HT); S Keane (Listowel Emmets) for Walsh (44); S Quilter (Austin Stacks) for Falvey (46); S O’Connell (Cordal) for S Horan (48); D Geaney (Dingle) for Darcy (54).

Cork: C O’Leary (Douglas); C O'Shea (Kilshannig), D O'Mahony (Knocknagree), D Phelan (Aghada); D O'Connell (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown), B Foley (Bantry Blues); J Lawton (Argideen Rangers), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); J Murphy (Éire Óg), A Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), E O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B Murphy (St Vincent’s), F Herlihy (Dohenys).

Subs: B Lynch (Douglas) for Phelan (28); C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Ó Luasa (HT, inj); B Curtin (Kilshannig) for Lawton (39); D Hayes (Carbery Rangers) for B Hayes (52); C Russell (Douglas) for Herlihy (59).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).