Patrickswell into Limerick final after impressive win over Doon

Doon's Cormac Ryan with Mark Carmody of Patrickswell. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 03:35 PM

PATRICKSWELL 2-14 - 0-15 DOON

Patrickswell are through to the Limerick SHC final after an impressive win over Doon in the Gaelic Grounds.

Doon began well against the breeze with a good Dean Coleman point, but Diarmaid Byrnes landed a long-range free to level matters.

Early on Limerick star Darragh O’Donovan was the fulcrum for Doon, kickstarting many of their attacks, but they were wasteful up, hitting three wides in the opening stages.

Patrickswell were more clinical, with O’Donovan’s county team-mate Aaron Gillane - a late replacement hitting the frees to nudge his side ahead.

The game then livened up, with the sides swapping points - Coleman prominent for Doon - while Gillane was steady from frees. On 13 minutes it was 0-4 apiece when Darragh Stapleton rattled the crossbar for Doon, though Jack Ryan pointed the rebound.

Five minutes later Pat Ryan rattled the ‘Well post with a powerful shot, showing the danger Doon posed up front, but it was Patrickswell who struck for goal: centre-forward Kevin O’Brien weaved his way through and shot from range, but the ball was deflected cruelly past Doon keeper Eoghan McNamara: 1-4 to 0-5 on 22 minutes.

Coleman (free) and Pat Ryan with a fine strike levelled matters soon afterwards, but Byrnes (free) and Kevin O’Brien pushed the ‘Well into a two-point lead, 1-6 to 0-7, at the half.

Doon's Dean Coleman is tackled by Nigel Foley of Patrickswell. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Doon's Dean Coleman is tackled by Nigel Foley of Patrickswell. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

The ‘Well began the second half with a good goal - Cian Lynch picked out Kevin O’Brien, and he made good ground before parting to Jason Gillane, who found the net from close range.

The game dipped in intensity after that goal, with Doon rocked by the score. O’Brien had another ‘Well point to push his side two clear goals ahead, 2-7 to 0-7.

Both sides were guilty of some poor shooting, but Darragh O’Donovan broke the deadlock with a fine sideline cut over the bar on 40 minutes and pointed a free soon afterwards.

Jack Kelleher pointed from range for the ‘Well, however, and Gillane and Byrnes added frees, giving them a seven-point lead turning into the final quarter.

Patrick Cummins brought Doon closer, 2-10 to 0-10 but Gillane (free) responded.

Doon needed a goal to energise their fightback but Patrickswell were in uncharitable mood, and happy to swap points with their opponents in the closing stages.

Doon’s chances finally evaporated when Josh Ryan picked up a second yellow card with five minutes left and was sent off.

The game - which was competitive but never bad-tempered - ended with a melee long past the sixtieth minute, when the referee might have blown up long before.

Scorers for Patrickswell: K. O’Brien (1-3); A. Gillane (0-4, frees); D. Byrnes (0-3, frees), J. Gillane (1-0); C. Lynch, J. Kelleher, T. O’Brien, J. Considine (0-1 each).

Scorers for Doon: O’Donovan (0-5)(4 frees, 1 sideline ); D. Coleman (0-4, frees); D.; P. Ryan (0-2); R. English, P. Cummins, D. Stapleton, J. Ryan (0-1 each)

PATRICKSWELL: B. Murray, S. O’Brien, N. Foley, T. Nolan, M. Carmody, D. Byrnes, J. Considine, C. Lynch (c), J. Kelleher, T. O’Brien, K. O’Brien, A. Carroll, J. Gillane, P. Maher, A. Gillane.

Subs: P. O’Brien for T. O’Brien (55); J. Flynn for J. Gillane (60)

DOON: E. McNamara, T. Hayes, S. Ryan, E. Fitzgibbon, D. Moloney, R. English (c), M. O’Brien, D. O’Donovan, P. Cummins, C. Ryan, D. Coleman, D. Stapleton, Jack Ryan, Josh Ryan, P. Ryan.

Subs: E. Kiely for D Moloney (inj, 15); J. Hayes for C. Ryan (43); B Purcell for J. Ryan (57)

Referee: J. Murphy (Glenroe).

TOPIC: GAA

