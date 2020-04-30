News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Normal People' star Paul Mescal would love return to Gaelic football

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 12:10 PM

'Normal People' star Paul Mescal would love return to Gaelic football

"Normal People" star Paul Mescal harbours aspirations of playing Gaelic football competitively in the future.

The London-based actor, who plays Connell in Lenny Abrahamson’s TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s book which is currently airing on RTÉ One and BBC as well as streaming in the US, was a Kildare minor and U21 as well as being a promising under-age cricketer.

Paul Mescal contests a dropping ball for Kildare against Dublin's Cormac Cullen in the 2015 Leinster U21 Football Championship Final at Páirc Táilteann. Picture: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE
Paul Mescal contests a dropping ball for Kildare against Dublin's Cormac Cullen in the 2015 Leinster U21 Football Championship Final at Páirc Táilteann. Picture: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

Featuring for the Lilywhites as a defender in the 2015 and ‘16 Leinster U21 finals against Dublin and the All-Ireland quarter-final against Kerry in 2014, Mescal’s Gaelic football acumen is obvious in the game scene in episode one.

Although it’s unlikely that he will be able to return to line out for his club Maynooth because of his career, the 24-year-old told GQ magazine that he misses the game: “Absolutely. It's something that has been a massively formative part of my life and something that has taught me lots about acting in terms of self-discipline and being ready and being able to capitalise on opportunities.

Paul Mescal, as Connell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Marianne, in 'Normal People'.
Paul Mescal, as Connell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, as Marianne, in 'Normal People'.

“In a dream world, I'd love to go back and play with my team. But as long as work is kind of busy, I don't think I can do the two at the moment.”

Mescal had designs of playing senior for Kildare before acting took over. “I played Gaelic football since I was tiny, and that was kind of the way that I wanted to go. And then when I was 16, we did a school musical. We did “Phantom of the Opera”. I fell in love with it. I've never gotten a buzz or a high like that ever in my life. I'd been chasing that to some degree. But I never saw it as a valid career choice.

When it came to applying for colleges, I was putting down law and arts and things that would support playing Gaelic football.

“The closer it got to being a reality, the more I rejected it. So I quickly applied for drama schools, but there was only one that I wasn't late for in Dublin. I applied and got it. I still played football in first and second year of college, which wasn't allowed, but I kind of kept it on the down-low. Then I got my jaw broken two days before starting my final year.”

More on this topic

Stephen O’Brien: Players are used to closed door gamesStephen O’Brien: Players are used to closed door games

Tributes paid to ‘most progressive man to ever hold senior office in the GAA’Tributes paid to ‘most progressive man to ever hold senior office in the GAA’

The boots that made Kevin Cassidy King of CrokerThe boots that made Kevin Cassidy King of Croker

GAA agrees to offer season ticket holders refunds if season is cancelledGAA agrees to offer season ticket holders refunds if season is cancelled


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

FIFA refuses to give up hope on corruption trial related to the 2006 World CupFIFA refuses to give up hope on corruption trial related to the 2006 World Cup

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Vuelta a Espana cancel departure in Holland due to coronavirus pandemicVuelta a Espana cancel departure in Holland due to coronavirus pandemic

Rio Ferdinand says Government decision on restart date must be respectedRio Ferdinand says Government decision on restart date must be respected


Lifestyle

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Building Ireland's exploration of a Cork copper mine, and episode two of new crime/thriller series 'Gangs of London' are among today's top picksThursday's TV Highlights: The exploration of a Cork copper mine, and a London crime thriller

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »