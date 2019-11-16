Na Gaeil power into last four of Munster Junior Football Championship

Na Gaeil (Kerry) 2-11 - 2-03 Kilshannig (Cork)

Na Gaeil of Kerry powered into the last four of the Munster Junior football Championship this afternoon with an impressive dismissal of Cork champions Kilshannig in Mallow.

A dominant first half display from the Kingdom side saw them lead by five at the turn and while the local men pushed all the way to the finish there really was only ever going to be one winner – especially when Diarmuid Herlihy bagged his second major on 41 minutes.

Goals from Eanna O’Hanlon (penalty) and second half substitute Jerome Murphy put a gloss on the final result for the Avondhu men who on this day can have no complaints as the better side took the spoils.

Na Gaeil will now move on to the last four where they will face St Michaels (Clare) while for Kilshannig it is time to reflect and enjoy what has been a historic season for their club.

Scorers for Na Gaeil: D Herlihy 2-2; D Devine 0-5 (four frees); J Lowham, M Griffin, E Walsh, D O’Connor (free) 0-1 each.

Kilshannig: E O’Hanlon 1-1 (1-0 pen, one free), J Murphy 1-0; K Twomey, C McMahon 0-1 each.

NA GAEIL: T Culloty; R O’Neill, K Dineen, D Bourke; F Barry, A Barry, E Doody; D O’Connor, J Barry; D O’Connor, Eoin O’Neill, D D Goggin; D Herlihy, J Lowham, D Devine. Subs: M Griffin for J Lowham (40), D Reen for D Goggin (46), E Walsh for R O’Neill (50), K O’Donovan for Eoin O’Neill (53), J O’Connor for D Devine (57), S Fitzgerald for K Dineen (61), Eamonn O’Neill for T Culloty (64).

KILSHANNIG: C O’Dea; C Murphy, E Burke, R O’Mahony; C O’Shea, B Guerin, B Curtin; J Twomey, E O’Hanlon; K Twomey, K O’Hanlon, E O’Sullivan; J Kearney, D Twomey, C McMahon. Subs:B O’Shea for E O’Sullivan (half time), F McCarthy D Twomey (46), J Murphy for J Kearney (46), K Flynn for J Twomey (58).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare)