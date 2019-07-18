News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
McFadden not fooled by media narrative

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Hugh McFadden believes the championing of the likes of Donegal and Sunday’s opponents Kerry as the main rivals to Dublin’s throne is merely something the media latch on to.

Declan Bonner’s side were heralded in certain circles as the front runners to challenge Dublin’s drive for five — particularly after overcoming Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Cavan on their way to winning the Anglo-Celt Cup as Ulster champions.

Kerry, who Donegal take on at Croke Park on Sunday, have probably taken that mantle now following a hugely impressive 1-22 to 0-15 win over Mayo in Killarney on Sunday in the Super 8s.

Killybegs midfielder McFadden says Donegal won’t be getting too far ahead of themselves following their All-Ireland quarter-final group stage2-19 to 1-13 win over Meath in Ballybofey on Sunday.

“The media have to latch on to someone they think will put it up to Dublin,” he said.

“It wouldn’t sell too many papers if they said Dublin have it wrapped up already. Our feet are firmly on the ground.

“Kerry have won Munster and are vying for a semi-final place.

“We’re going to have to be at our very best to get through this group. We know the qualities Kerry possess.

"We just have to concentrate on our own game and this is the sort of game that we’re really looking forward to on the back of the Ulster final success. Meeting them at Croke Park will really test us and we’ll see where we are at.”

Donegal impressed offensively against Meath, although the nine-point margin of victory was perhaps harsh on Andy McEntee’s team, who were a point up 15 minutes from time. It took a superb final quarter from the hosts in Ballybofey — during where they outscored their visitors 1-8 to 0-1 — to seal what looked like a comfortable win.

“We’d be disappointed the way we gave away the ball a bit in the first half and then for 10 or 15 minutes in the second half,” said McFadden.

We showed good resolve and good fight and we showed some good character to come out with a win. I’m sure Declan and the team have nitpicked on that and we’ll bring whatever onto Kerry at the weekend.

“Meath are a good team and we’d played them twice this year. Their performance in the Leinster final didn’t do them justice.

“Us and Meath came into the game last week on opposite ends of the media spectrum. We’d been built up after our wins in Ulster and Meath had got to the Division 2 final against us — where they were eight points up at one point — and then to the Leinster final. We knew they were going to be up for it.”

Donegal might be back-to-back Ulster champions but their 3-14 to 0-17 win over Dublin in 2014 remains their last post-qualifiers success at Croke Park.

After their appointment on Jones Rd, Donegal face into a potentially do-or-die fixture against Mayo in their last outing in Group 1. It will take place at MacHale Park on August bank holiday Saturday.

“We’ve done well in Ulster and there’s some more maturity in the camp now with another year’s experience,” said McFadden.

Niall O’Donnell, Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan, Stephen McMenamin, and Shaun Patton have all done well and improved no end this year, while Odhran McFadden-Ferry had just slotted into the team.

"We’re all on a high after a few successful games but we need to perform on the national stage.”

Hugh McFaddenKerryGAATOPIC: GAA

