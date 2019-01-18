NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Matchday ticket prices set to rise by €5 for league campaign

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Central Council are expected to rubberstamp an increase on the price of Allianz League tickets and possibly All-Ireland finals at tomorrow’s meeting.

A jump of €5 on stand admission for adults to football and hurling league games has been touted, while it has been suggested an extra €10 be placed on tickets to the hurling final on August 18 as well as the football decider on September 1.

In anticipation of the league increase, no tickets other than season tickets have been made available for the beginning of the competitions the weekend after next.

The current match-day stand admission for an adult to a league game is €15 and €12 if bought before midnight the day of the game. Earlier this decade, they had been €13 and €10 respectively.

The new prices are also expected to be reflected for the Allianz League finals, which is currently set at €30 for a stand ticket for the Division 1 and 2 football double-header on the day and €25 for the top flight hurling showdown. Admission to the football finals went up in price from 2015.

A €10 increase on the €80 stand ticket on All-Ireland final day would represent a 12.5% jump, as was the case for the last hike in 2011.

On the terrace ticket, it would constitute an extra 20% on the €40 admission.

The developments come two years after an additional €5 was placed on stand and terrace ticket prices for All-Ireland semi-finals and the old knock-out All-Ireland football quarter-finals.

Stand tickets are now priced at €45 for semi-finals and €30 for terrace.

The new pricing structure plans come at a good time for hurling but questionable for football in light of mediocre fare, uncertainty around the experimental rules and disappointing Championship attendance figures.

Although there are several derbies in this year’s Ulster SFC, the Ulster Council are coming under pressure to reduce their ticket prices having increased them in 2018.


