News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lively Legion end 43-year famine

Lively Legion end 43-year famine
The Legion team with joint captains Padraig Lucey and Damien O'Sullivan celebrate. Photo Don MacMonagle
By Mortimer Murphy
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 07:19 PM

Killarney Legion 1-18 - 3-6 Dr Crokes

Forty-three years of waiting finally ended in victory for Killarney Legion as they won their first East Kerry SFC title since 1976 in convincing fashion.

They also made 2019 a year to forget for rivals Dr Crokes who were losing their fourth major final of the year.

Well drilled by Stephen Stack and Pat Flanagan, Legion dominated the game despite Shane Murphy scoring the first point of the game for Crokes, from a free, in the sixth minute.

James O’Donoghue covered every blade of grass for the winners while Jonathon and Darragh Lyne, Jack O’Neill and Cian Gammell were others to impress in a deserved and overdue success for the club.

However, it was a total of 1-4 off the bench from Thomas Moriarty that was particularly telling.

Moriarty came on after 20 minutes when Jamie O’Sullivan went off injured, but Legion reeled off four points before the break that put them 0-9 to 0-4 ahead.

Crokes were expected to improve with the aid of the second-half breeze, but Legion practically put the game out of sight when scoring the first five points of the second-half to lead by 0-14 to 0-4 after 36 minutes.

Mark O’Shea struck for a Crokes goal in the 39th minute despite Brian Kelly saving Michael Potts’ initial effort.

Then Moriarty goaled for Legion on the three-quarter mark, forcing in a shot that came back off the post.

That made the score 1-15 to 1-4 and with exchanges niggly at times, red cards were shown to Legion’s Shaun Keane and Crokes’ Cillian O’Regan in the 47th minute after a scuffle involving a number of players.

Crokes moved Johnny Buckley to full-forward in search of goals and one did come from him when he punched home a high ball from Daithí Casey in the 54th minute.

O’Shea scored a second goal for himself deep into injury time, while Moriarty put the seal on Legion’s six-point winning margin in the eighth additional minute.

The win was Legion’s fifth East Kerry title overall and was some consolation for three defeats in other East Kerry finals this decade as well as a Kerry SFC Final loss in 2015.

Scorers for Legion: T Moriarty (1-4), J O’Donoghue (1f) & C Keane (3f) (0-4 each), J O’Neill (0-3), J O’Sullivan, D Lyne and D Sheahan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Dr Crokes: M O’Shea (2-0), J Buckley (1-0), D Casey (0-2, 2f), S Murphy (f), M Burns, M Potts and T Brosnan (1f) (0-1 each)

KILLARNEY LEGION: B Kelly; D O’Sullivan, P O’Connor, C Gammell; R Leen, J Lyne, K Slattery; D Lyne, S Keane; J O’Sullivan, B Maguire, J O’Neill; J O’Donoghue, C Keane, P McCarthy

Subs: T Moriarty for J O’Sullivan (20), D Sheahan for Maguire (53), F Murphy for McCarthy (57), P Lucey for C Keane (60 +4) and D O’Doherty for O’Donoghue (60 +7)

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, M Moloney, D Naughton; C O’Regan, G White, B Looney; J Buckley, M O’Shea; M Burns, M Potts, A O’Sullivan; T Brosnan, D Casey, K O’Leary

Subs: C Doncel for O’Sullivan (35) and M Casey for O’Leary (49)

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk)

More on this topic

Watch: Brian Lohan 'happy enough' with first game as Clare managerWatch: Brian Lohan 'happy enough' with first game as Clare manager

'I've loads of food for thought': Watch Liam Sheedy's reaction as Tipp get 2020 campaign under way'I've loads of food for thought': Watch Liam Sheedy's reaction as Tipp get 2020 campaign under way

Cork U21 round-up: Jack Cahalane the hero with winning point for St Finbarr’sCork U21 round-up: Jack Cahalane the hero with winning point for St Finbarr’s

'Irish Examiner' broadcast of Tipperary v Clare attracts global audience'Irish Examiner' broadcast of Tipperary v Clare attracts global audience

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

We’ll take the point and move on – Maddison looking ahead after Norwich setbackWe’ll take the point and move on – Maddison looking ahead after Norwich setback

Wilder highlights McGoldrick’s all-round value to Blades amid goal droughtWilder highlights McGoldrick’s all-round value to Blades amid goal drought

Frank Lampard will not haul Chelsea in for extra training amid poor runFrank Lampard will not haul Chelsea in for extra training amid poor run

Officials to probe '30-man brawl' in Munster's loss to SaracensOfficials to probe '30-man brawl' in Munster's loss to Saracens


Lifestyle

Dr. Altona Myers is a dental surgeon and member of the International Academy of Facial Aesthetics. Her clinic, FacialRejuve is a modern, friendly, doctor owned and operated aesthetic clinic specialising in Facial Rejuvenation, located in Stillorgan, Co Dublin.School Daze: The power of education

How much of what we think we know about Christmas pudding is actually true? Robert Hume explodes the myths about our festive treatDebunking all the myths about plum pudding

Her character in Dallas may have shot JR Ewing, but Mary Crosby will always be known as the daughter of the man who sang ‘White Christmas’, writes Ed Power.'I stayed in Castleisland with the Buckley family': Mary Crosby on life as Bing's daughter

The shop sells books, music accessories and crafts and also has a café.We Sell Books: Why the personal touch makes all the difference

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »