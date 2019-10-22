Larkin re-opens old wounds with Tipperary rivals

Eoin Larkin has criticised the “nasty” streak he felt ran through Tipperary during some of their clashes with Kilkenny. In his autobiography Camouflage, the eight-time All-Ireland winner and former hurler of the year recalls some unseemly incidents with the Cats’ neighbours.

“On the field, Tipperary could be nasty enough. Declan Fanning and I had many’s the battle. He’s always be mouthing and pulling and dragging out of you. Sometimes you’d give him a dig back and other times you’d ignore him.

“The best thing to do is put the ball over the bar but at times he did get under my skin, I have to admit. Now we didn’t exactly field 15 altar boys ourselves but we didn’t stoop to their level.

A pull on Michael Rice in the 2012 semi-final was referenced in our camp for a long time afterwards. ‘Show them no respect, look what they did.’ It was reckless. Michael wasn’t right for a long time.

Describing the 2010 All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary as “the worst loss of my career” as Kilkenny’s five-in-a-row attempt was halted, other elements of Tipp’s on-field display at the time irritated him.

“We respected the Tipperary players as hurlers and on All-Star trips we tended to mix fairly well... But a lot of the shit that went with Tipp rubbed us up the wrong way. This nonsense of pointing to their heads after a score, for example.

When they did beat us in 2010, there was a Sunday Game ad on TV for a year or two afterwards where Noel McGrath was coming out to Kelly, pointing to his head. I’d roll my eyes every time I saw it.”

The James Stephens man was only on the losing side against Tipperary twice in eight meetings between 2009 and ’16. Camouflage — My Story by Eoin Larkin with Pat Nolan and published by Reach Sport will be launched in Langton’s Hotel, Kilkenny this evening.

Tipperary defender Donagh Maher has retired from inter-county hurling. The Burgess club man played with the Premier over six seasons, picking up All-Ireland medals in 2016 and 2019.

“The time has come for me to move onto the next chapter of my life,” said Maher. “It was a huge privilege to play with Tipperary at all levels, one I thoroughly enjoyed.”