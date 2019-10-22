News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Larkin re-opens old wounds with Tipperary rivals

Larkin re-opens old wounds with Tipperary rivals
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 10:10 PM

Eoin Larkin has criticised the “nasty” streak he felt ran through Tipperary during some of their clashes with Kilkenny. In his autobiography Camouflage, the eight-time All-Ireland winner and former hurler of the year recalls some unseemly incidents with the Cats’ neighbours.

“On the field, Tipperary could be nasty enough. Declan Fanning and I had many’s the battle. He’s always be mouthing and pulling and dragging out of you. Sometimes you’d give him a dig back and other times you’d ignore him.

“The best thing to do is put the ball over the bar but at times he did get under my skin, I have to admit. Now we didn’t exactly field 15 altar boys ourselves but we didn’t stoop to their level.

A pull on Michael Rice in the 2012 semi-final was referenced in our camp for a long time afterwards. ‘Show them no respect, look what they did.’ It was reckless. Michael wasn’t right for a long time.

Describing the 2010 All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary as “the worst loss of my career” as Kilkenny’s five-in-a-row attempt was halted, other elements of Tipp’s on-field display at the time irritated him.

“We respected the Tipperary players as hurlers and on All-Star trips we tended to mix fairly well... But a lot of the shit that went with Tipp rubbed us up the wrong way. This nonsense of pointing to their heads after a score, for example.

When they did beat us in 2010, there was a Sunday Game ad on TV for a year or two afterwards where Noel McGrath was coming out to Kelly, pointing to his head. I’d roll my eyes every time I saw it.”

The James Stephens man was only on the losing side against Tipperary twice in eight meetings between 2009 and ’16. Camouflage — My Story by Eoin Larkin with Pat Nolan and published by Reach Sport will be launched in Langton’s Hotel, Kilkenny this evening.

Tipperary defender Donagh Maher has retired from inter-county hurling. The Burgess club man played with the Premier over six seasons, picking up All-Ireland medals in 2016 and 2019.

“The time has come for me to move onto the next chapter of my life,” said Maher. “It was a huge privilege to play with Tipperary at all levels, one I thoroughly enjoyed.”

More on this topic

Croker dismay at Mayo no-show at Special CongressCroker dismay at Mayo no-show at Special Congress

Laois fury as McDonagh Cup gets awards snubLaois fury as McDonagh Cup gets awards snub

Bannon fears time wasters will play havoc with sin binBannon fears time wasters will play havoc with sin bin

Cody: Idle club players ‘short-changed’Cody: Idle club players ‘short-changed’


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Granit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticismGranit Xhaka denies Arsenal are mentally weak after Evra criticism

Edwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman KolbeEdwards admits Wales are wary of threat from South Africa dangerman Kolbe

Referee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo rowReferee Jaco Peyper not selected for Rugby World Cup semi-finals after photo row


Lifestyle

Put provenance first this season and make 'Made in Munster' the label to be seen in. With outstanding craftmanship and commitment to quality, these homegrown designers are making Munster-made fashion wish list worthy around the world. Shopping local has never looked so good. Carolyn Moore reports.Made in Munster: Shopping local has never looked this good.

Karen Cunneen-Bilbow Owner, Fabricate IrelandMade in Munster: ‘I turned my hobby into a business’

An invitation is extended to all to pay a visit to Bride View Cottage, writes Charlie WilkinsSeasonal cheer will spread early in Co Cork as an invitation is extended to all to visit Bride View Cottage

After a week of Fortnite Chapter 2, we think it’s fair to say Epic lived up to their name with the game’s ‘re-launch’.GameTech: Happy after a week of Fortnite Chapter 2

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »