News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kilkenny SHC: TJ Reid hits 1-14 as Shamrocks advance

Kilkenny SHC: TJ Reid hits 1-14 as Shamrocks advance
Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny star TJ Reid
By Billy Stack
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 04:00 AM

A superb solo individual performance from TJ Reid helped champions Ballyhale Shamrocks shake off a serious test to their Kilkenny senior hurling crown.

The Kilkenny captain helped himself to 1-14 as the 2018 champions beat Clara 1-19 to 0-17 to set up a semi-final with O’Loughlin Gaels — a repeat of the 2016 decider.

The game, delayed a week following the tragic passing of a Ballyhale panel member, looked like going Clara’s way as they held the advantage for the lion’s share of the game.

However, cometh the hour, cometh the man: Reid held his nerve to convert a mammoth free five minutes from time. That levelled the game — the Shamrocks never looked back.

Defeat was hard on a Clara team who dominated the first half. With James Bergin and Liam Ryan to the fore, they were 0-13 to 0-7 ahead at the break. The gap was still six points in the second half, David Langton and Chris Bolger on target, but with Reid in superb form, the Shamrocks refused to give in.

He scored the equaliser in the closing stages, before Colin Fennelly and Adrian Mullen hit late points to seal a battling win.

READ MORE

Winners, scorers, teams: All your GAA county finals match details in one place

Mark Bergin made his presence felt as O’Loughlin Gaels got the better of Mullinavat at the second attempt. Nine points from the former Kilkenny captain played a huge part in his side earning a 1-14 to 0-13 replay win. Victory delivered a semi-final against the Shamrocks.

Luke Scanlon was the toast of ‘The Village’ as he helped James Stephens roar into the Kilkenny senior hurling championship final.

Scanlon’s second-half goal proved to be the key score as James Stephens booked their place in the decider after a close-fought encounter with Erin’s Own (Castlecomer). In a tight first half, the sides were locked on 0-6 apiece but Erin’s Own, who beat Dicksboro in the quarter-final, were intent on making it a double of city scalps.

The Village raced ahead thanks to points from Eoin Guilfoyle (2) and Tadgh O’Dwyer. They were reeled in when Erin’s Own dangerman Michael Murphy fired off a swift 1-1, the goal from a penalty. At 0-10 to 1-7 the stage was set for a tight finish but Scanlon’s goal — he finished well following a searing solo run — pushed the Village into a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Points from David Walton and county midfielder Conor Browne made sure of their 1-15 to 2-9 win, keeping them in the hunt for a first senior title since 2011, when they beat the Shamrocks after a replay.

READ MORE

New Waterford hurling manager drops Connors and Shanahan from panel

More on this topic

Heffernan believes Cats needed a DJ to get the mix rightHeffernan believes Cats needed a DJ to get the mix right

Cody: ‘There is great rivalry there... we love to beat Tipperary’Cody: ‘There is great rivalry there... we love to beat Tipperary’

Murphy: We need to go at it from the first minuteMurphy: We need to go at it from the first minute

Cody prepares for trip ‘from the frying pan into the fire’Cody prepares for trip ‘from the frying pan into the fire’


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Kilkenny GAA

More in this Section

Meath SFC semi-finals: Ratoath and Summerhill set for unique showpieceMeath SFC semi-finals: Ratoath and Summerhill set for unique showpiece

Kerry SFC R3: Third-quarter blitz seals last-eight spot for St Kieran’sKerry SFC R3: Third-quarter blitz seals last-eight spot for St Kieran’s

The process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassmentThe process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassment

Cork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blowsCork Premier IHC: Majestic Fr O’Neill’s deliver knockout blows


Lifestyle

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »