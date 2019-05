Summer hurling’s opening weekend threw up killer lines.

Pun entirely intended. Most of the time, May is there to sharpen June’s knife. The chop comes later. Right now, expect butchery in blossomtime.

Could even be this weekend. Tomorrow Cork go to Limerick and Waterford go to Thurles along a rocky Munster road. Doubled pun intended. These lines of travel are tantamount to a point of no return.